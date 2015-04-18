Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Last season when Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost would remove right fielder Nori Aoki in late innings to improve his defense, he would insert Jarrod Dyson in center and move center fielder Lorenzo Cain to right.

This season Yost is keeping Cain in center and using Dyson and Paulo Orlando in right with right fielder Alex Rios on the disabled list with a broken finger.

”Because Cain is the best center fielder in baseball,“ Yost said Friday. ”It’s that simple. We discuss these things for hours as a coaching staff. Not one of my coaches have recommended moving Cain out of center. Not one of them. We sit there and talk about it and talk about it.

“Rusty (Kuntz) is one of the better outfield coaches in the game. ‘Rusty, do you think we ought to move Cain to right? Absolutely not,’ he said. In our conversations, I can’t find anybody that would recommend that and I trust my coaches.”

He said the reason they moved Cain to right last year when Dyson would enter the game was “because it was at the end of the year and we were trying to save Cain’s legs.”

“Instead of roaming to both gaps in center field, it would take some pressure off his legs by moving him to right field,” Yost said. “He doesn’t need that right now.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 0-1, 3.09 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-0, 2.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Reymond Fuentes was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 8-for-18, .444, with a double and six runs scored in six games. The Royals acquired Fuentes on Nov. 20 from the Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Kyle Bartsch. Fuentes hit .273 in 15 spring training games. “Fuentes can play all three outfield positions,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s really good defensively. He was hitting .444 in Triple-A, so he’s swinging the bat really well.”

--OF Terrance Gore was optioned to Triple-A to make roster space for OF Reymond Fuentes. Gore was with the club for only two games in Minnesota and did not play. Gore was brought up for his blazing speed. “We haven’t used a pinch runner all year,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “So we needed more versatility out of that (roster) spot.”

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who will start Saturday against the A‘s, has won his first two starts, but left both early with cramps. In the season opener, he exited after 81 pitches with a right thumb cramp. On Sunday at Angel Stadium, he left after 5 2/3 innings with a left leg cramp.

--RF Paulo Orlando tops the majors with four triples , including his go-ahead triple in the eighth inning Friday against the A‘s. He has all four of the Royals’ three-baggers this season. Entering the day, only four major league clubs had more than four triples.

--LHP Brian Flynn is out three to five months with a torn lat muscle, but surgery is not required. Flynn, who was acquired in an offseason trade from the Marlins for RHP Aaron Crow, was impressive in spring training, striking out 14 and walking one in 15 innings, but opened the season with Triple-A Omaha.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We dodged a bullet.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after learning that SS Alcides Escobar had suffered only a minor knee injury Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (dehydration) left his start April 12 in the sixth inning. He is expected to be available for his next start April 18 against the Athletics.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Greg Holland (closer)

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando

OF Reymond Fuentes