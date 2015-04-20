Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost is expecting to receive a call soon from the commissioner’s office on any penalty that could be doled out to right-handed pitcher Yordano Ventura.

Ventura was ejected in the fourth inning Friday after plunking A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie near the left elbow with a 99 mile-per-hour fastball. It was Ventura’s second pitch after surrendering a three-run homer to right fielder Josh Reddick.

“We haven’t heard anything from the league office,” Yost said Sunday. “We expect to in the next couple of days.”

Ventura could be fined or suspended.

“It could go a lot of ways,” Yost said. “We don’t know.”

A suspension would certainly impact the Royals’ rotation. Ventura’s next scheduled start is Thursday at the White Sox.

“He’s got some learning to do,” Yost said of how Ventura handled the situation.

Lawrie created a commotion Friday when his hard slide injured Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar. Both dugouts and bullpens cleared Friday and Saturday. There was shouting, but no punches were thrown either night.

“It’s over. It’s done,” Yost said. “Sometimes that’s the best way. It gets taken care of however it gets taken care of.”

It was not over, however, as center fielder Lorenzo Cain was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Reliever Kelvin Herrera threw behind the back of Brett Lawrie in the eighth inning. When the final total was in, five Royals were ejected from the game Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 1-1, 6.10 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante doubled in the fifth, which extended his hitting streak to nine games, but exited with a left groin strain. He will be evaluated again Monday. Manager Ned Yost, however, said he expects Infante to be out at least a few days, which would likely elicit a roster move to add another infielder.

--LF Alex Gordon, who had wrist surgery in late December, was not in the lineup Sunday. Manager Ned Yost has been giving Gordon rest in day games after night games as he continues to get more strength and flexibility in the wrist. “He’s still feeling it, but he’s feeling better,” Yost said. “We’re going to stay on this plan (taking day games off) through April. It’s been kind of coincidental, but so far every day game after a night game we’ve faced some tough left-handed pitching and that makes it easier to do it. This recovery time is helping him. He’s getting stronger and stronger as we go. He’s been a slow starter anyway. He’s feeling better and swinging better.”

--SS Alcides Escobar, who had his 172 consecutive game streak snapped Saturday, did not play again Sunday because of a sprained and bruised left knee. “He’s still a little sore,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s available if we need him but we want him to get the time off because we’ve got another long run coming up where we’re going to need him.” Escobar was ejected in the eighth inning after yelling from the dugout.

--C Salvador Perez, who started the first 11 games and caught all but one inning, was not in the lineup Sunday, an afternoon game after a night game. Perez went 0-for-4 and struck out twice Saturday. Erik Kratz made his first start since Aug. 31 behind the plate. Perez, however, did strike out as a pinch hitter in the seventh and caught the final two innings.

--OF Paulo Orlando made his third straight start in right field with OF Alex Rios on the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost indicated Orlando would be in right most games, but did not name him the everyday right fielder. “I like what he’s doing,” Yost said. “He’s made a lot of nice plays in right field. He’s handled that position well, and he’s swinging the bat well. He can play all three positions well. It’s a good spot for him.” Orlando drew a walk to lead off the eighth and scored the tying run on CF Lorenzo Cain’s double.

--OF Reymond Fuentes was recalled from Triple-A Omaha April 17 then optioned back on April 18. He was 8-for-18 (.444) with a double and six runs scored in six games with Omaha this season. The Royals acquired Fuentes on Nov. 20 from the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was a lot of jawing going back and forth between the two teams.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost. Five Royals were ejected in the game -- Yost, pitching coach Dave Eiland, bench coach Don Wakamatsu, shortstop Alcides Escobar and relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 19, but the Royals are waiting for MRI results. “We have to determine the extent of it and that will determine how long the shutdown will be,” manager Ned Yost said. “Hopefully, not too much longer after the 15 days.”

--SS Alcides Escobar (sprained and bruised left knee) exited the game early April 17 then sat out April 18-19. “He’s still a little sore,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s available if we need him but we want him to get the time off because we’ve got another long run coming up where we’re going to need him.”

--2B Omar Infante (left groin strain) left the April 19 game. He will be evaluated again April 20. Manager Ned Yost, however, said he expects Infante to be out at least a few days.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

