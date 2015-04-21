Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Second baseman Omar Infante was not in the lineup Monday because of a left groin strain, but the Kansas City Royals are optimistic he will not miss much time.

Infante left with the injury in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Oakland A‘s. Infante said a MRI came back clean, showing no tears in the groin area. He is expected to miss only three or four days, thus avoiding the disabled list.

The 33-year-old veteran did no baseball activities Monday, but he could take batting practice Tuesday.

Manager Ned Yost said Infante might be used in an emergency situation Tuesday.

Infante had two hits Sunday, his first multi-hit game, before getting hurt. He also extended his hitting streak to nine games, matching his longest as a Royal.

Christian Colon started at second with Infante out Monday. He went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .154, as the Royals posted a 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-0, 2.08 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 1-1, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous two games with a sprained left knee and a contusion after an aggressive slide Friday by A’s 3B Brett Lawrie. Escobar played in 172 consecutive games before the injury. He said he returned sooner than he anticipated, as he believed his leg was broken when he had to be helped off the field by the trainers. “He’s a guy for the last two or three years has played with numerous body parts that have been sore and has done so very well,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Escobar doubled and scored a run in the third, but he seemed to be favoring his injured knee as he ran the bases.

--RHP Greg Holland’s MRI revealed a Grade 1 plus right pectoral strain. “It was pretty good news,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It wasn’t a major strain, so hopefully that’s going to rectify itself here in quick fashion. The good thing about Greg Holland is he’s a quick healer.” Holland, who has four saves in as many opportunities, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, and he could be back in early May.

--RHP Luke Hochevar, making a rehab appearance, threw 38 pitches in 1 2/3 innings Sunday for Triple-A Omaha against New Orleans. He allowed one run on two hits, including a home run, while walking one and striking out none. Hochevar is working his way back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014 and missing last season.

--LHP Jason Vargas, who starts the middle game of the Minnesota series Tuesday, has had problems with Twins 1B Joe Mauer, who is hitting .400 (12-for-30) off him with two walks and eight RBIs. Twins RF Torii Hunter also has fared well against Vargas, hitting .333 (15-for-45) with six doubles and four walks.

--CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the lineup for a rest Monday after starting the first 12 games. Cain is hitting .413 with two homers, 12 RBIs and a league-leading .491 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re back to playing baseball because no one is really messing with them right now.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on the Royals, who posted a smooth 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday. A day earlier, five Royals were ejected from a game against the Oakland A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (sprained and bruised left knee) exited the game early April 17 then sat out April 18-19. He was back in the lineup April 20.

--2B Omar Infante (left groin strain) left the April 19 game, and he did not play April 20. He is unlikely to start April 21, but he could be back within a few days.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. He could be back in early May.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May, if not before.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

INF Orlando Calixte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando