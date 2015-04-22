Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals right-handed reliever Kelvin Herrera is appealing his five-game suspension, which was to begin Wednesday.

Herrera was suspended for throwing a ball behind A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie Sunday in the head area after warnings had been issued in the first inning. Herrera pointed to his head as he left the field.

Right-handed Yordano Ventura was fined for hitting Lawrie in the fourth inning Saturday after giving up a three-run homer.

“I do think they were fair,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of the penalties, which were announced by Major League Baseball. “It could have been a lot worse. Honestly, it’s better than I expected.”

Yost said Herrera’s appeal hearing could take from one-to-two weeks.

“It does buy us some time,” Yost said with closer Greg Holland on the disabled list. “It gives us a little more time to get Greg going.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-0, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante was out of the lineup for the second straight game after suffering a left groin strain Saturday. Manager Ned Yost said Infante hit off the tee and soft toss and took ground balls right at him. He said he could use Infante in an emergency situation, but hopes to give another day or two before returning to the lineup. “Omar is feeling better,” Yost said.

--RF Paulo Orlando collected five triples in his first seven games in the majors, the first player in major league history to do that. Orlando did not triple Tuesday, but he singled in the eighth and stole second, walked in the sixth and scored two runs.

--RHP Luke Hochevar, who missed last season after having reconstructive elbow surgery, is rehabbing with Triple-A Omaha. “He’s still going through his progression and his rehab,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--RHP Greg Holland, who is on the disabled list with a right pectoral strain is “feeling a little bit better, which is good news,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Tuesday. “But we’re still a ways from him coming back. He hasn’t even picked up a baseball since this happened and probably won’t for a couple more days.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who starts the series finale, has fared well against the Twins. He is 9-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 career games. He is 5-2 against the Twins as a Royal.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t recall another guy in my managing career, in my coaching career, that has made that big of an adjustment in a winter’s time.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of 3B Mike Moustakas, who hit .212 last season and is batting .327 this year.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (left groin strain) left the April 19 game, and he did not play April 20-21. Manager Ned Yost said he could use Infante in an emergency situation, but hopes to give another day or two before returning to the lineup.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. He is “feeling a little bit better, which is good news,” Royals manager Ned Yost said April 21. “But we’re still a ways from him coming back. He hasn’t even picked up a baseball since this happened and probably won’t for a couple more days.”

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May, if not before. “He’s still going through his progression and his rehab,” Royals manager Ned Yost said April 21.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

INF Orlando Calixte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando