Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost had conflicting opinions, naturally, with Oakland A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie.

Lawrie said the Royals lack veteran leadership. The A’s and Royals got into bench clearing brouhahas in each of the three games this past weekend. Lawrie’s aggressive slide Friday injured shortstop Alcides Escobar’s left knee, causing him to miss the next two games. Escobar called it “a dirty slide.”

Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura was ejected and later fined by MLB for hitting Lawrie with a pitch in the fourth inning Friday. On Saturday, Royals right-handed reliever Kelvin Herrera was ejected for throwing behind Lawrie. Herrera is appealing his five-game suspension.

But when Lawrie said the Royal lacks veteran leadership that was bothersome to Yost.

”Again I revert back to the Bill of Rights,“ Yost said Wednesday. ”We’ve got freedom of speech. It’s a free country. We have those amendments.

“They can say whatever they want to say. It doesn’t matter to us. We have strong leadership and we’re winning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 4.80 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Christian Colon had two hits, drove in two runs, his second career multi-RBI game, and stole a base in the Tuesday victory. “You just know when he’s in the game, you’re going to get good at-bats, smart at-bats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s done a great job. It’s great having a guy that can play anywhere in the infield. A guy that you’re confident putting in at shortstop, at third base or second base. He’s a guy that is a heads-up baseball player, a very solid defender, a smart baserunner. He’s not the speediest guy in the world, but he’s smart. He knows how to play the game.”

--2B Omar Infante has not played since leaving in the fifth inning Sunday with a left groin strain. “He feels pretty good,” manager Ned Yost said. “He can probably play today (Wednesday), but I don’t really want to push him this early.”

--RHP Chris Young earned his first career victory in relief Tuesday, throwing two perfect innings against the Twins. “Right now, we’re really cognizant of the fact he needs a little extra time to warm up,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The more he gets down there, the more he will adapt to probably be comfortable a little bit quicker. His stuff is great and we have a lot of trust in him coming out of that bullpen.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie walked six Twins Wednesday, equaling his career high. He also hit a batter. He gave up three runs in the first, but put up four zeroes before exiting to keep the Royals within striking distance. “I guess that’s a positive, but putting in the three-nothing lead and really never having too many easy innings, so I think that weighs on the hitters. You’re always teetering. It’s a tough position for the team to be in.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guthrie really battled with his command, but what a job to get us through five innings and still keep us in the game.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who walked six Twins in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss, equaling his career high.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (left groin strain) left the April 19 game, and he did not play April 20-22. Manager Ned Yost said he could use Infante in an emergency situation, but he hopes to give another day or two before returning to the lineup.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. He is “feeling a little bit better, which is good news,” Royals manager Ned Yost said April 21. “But we’re still a ways from him coming back. He hasn’t even picked up a baseball since this happened and probably won’t for a couple more days.”

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

INF Orlando Calixte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando