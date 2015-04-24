Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- When the Kansas City Royals won 11 of their first 15 games to start the season, first baseman Eric Hosmer sensed a familiar feel in the clubhouse.

While the Royals’ on-field success from last year’s American League championship carried over from the fall, Hosmer said he and his teammates continue to embrace the underdog tag that carried them throughout the 2014 playoffs and into the World Series.

“We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” said Hosmer, who drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday in Kansas City’s 3-2 win over the White Sox. “We realize how awesome that stage was last year and how it really and truly is every baseball player’s dream to play on a stage like that. We’ve pretty much got the same group back, and once you taste it, you want nothing more than to get back to that stage. That’s what we’re working for.”

After starting off the season with seven straight wins, the Royals (12-4) lost three of four before stringing together another three straight victories.

Of Kansas City’s 11 wins, six came in games decided by two runs or fewer.

Hosmer noticed that the Royals now possess an attitude that they can win at any time -- even if they find themselves fighting from behind late in a game.

Hosmer said it starts with chemistry.

“It’s just the way the team has joined together, and the way the team has each other’s back makes it really fun and really special when you’re truly pulling for a guy to get a job done,” Hosmer said.

Count manager Ned Yost among those who have seen the way the Royals performed in the fall carry over into the new season.

“It’s not only attitude -- it’s confidence,” Yost said. “There’s a huge degree of confidence in who they are now and their identity and in what they’re able to accomplish.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-0, 5.51 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-1, 8.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura was ejected from his last two starts, and he was forced to leave the start prior to that with cramps in his thumb. Ventura, one of five players tossed Thursday after a brawl with the White Sox, admits that he must work on not allowing his emotions to get the best of him. “I‘m an emotional pitcher, but I have to work on controlling them,” Ventura said through an interpreter. “Moving forward, I want to avoid the results in terms of outings ending the way they have. I have to use the emotion to pitch well, but not to go over the top.” Prior to the brawl, Ventura limited the White Sox to two runs in seven innings.

--RHP Ryan Madson continued an impressive stretch, throwing two scoreless innings Thursday night. He has not allowed a run in his last three appearances (four innings). Madson was part of a Royals bullpen that didn’t allow a run in six innings after starter Yordano Ventura was ejected in the seventh inning. Madson pitched the Royals out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th inning when the White Sox stranded a pair of runners. Madson has allowed only one run in five appearances, while the Kansas City bullpen has only allowed three runs in 52 1/3 innings. “The bullpen was fantastic again,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--3B Mike Moustakas led the Royals’ 13-hit attack in a 3-2 win over the White Sox, logging his second three-hit game of the season. Moustakas only had two three-hit performances in 140 games in 2014. Two of his three hits Thursday came after he was hit by a Chris Sale pitch in the fifth inning, which contributed to the tension that set off a bench-clearing brawl in the seventh inning. His first hit of the night resulted in him scoring the game’s first run.

--CF Lorenzo Cain continued his hot streak at the plate before being ejected for the first time in his career. Cain, who was among the five players kicked out following the bench-clearing brawl, singled in his first at-bat before scoring on a Kendrys Morales two-run single. Cain is 9-for-26 (.346) in his last seven games and has been a key cog in the Royals 12-4 start, hitting safely in 14 of the team’s 16 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Even if it’s April, these (games) are important no matter what. Especially in the late innings there, extra innings, with them being at home, for our relievers to hold it down for us and give us a chance was huge. It was a big win.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, whose 13-inning double gave the Royals a 3-2 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (left groin strain) left the April 19 game, and he did not play April 20-23. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. He might throw lightly during the last weekend of April, and he may be able to return in early May.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

3B Mike Moustakas

SS Alcides Escobar

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

INF Orlando Calixte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando