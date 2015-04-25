Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Kansas City Royals are leading the major leagues in the rarity with which they strike out -- a stat that manager Ned Yost couldn’t be more pleased with.

After striking out a league-low 985 times in 2014, when the Royals were the only team in the majors to be under 1,000 strikeouts as a team, Yost’s hitters are consistently making contact with a league-low 76 strikeouts as of April 24.

While Yost credits Royals general manager Dayton Moore for putting the right kind of hitters in place to avoid an over-abundance of strikeouts, he acknowledges it has become a point of pride for his team. Even while being the league leader in fewest strikeouts each year dating back to 2013, Yost feels like his team could have been even better in the category last season when the Royals reached the World Series.

“We were still swinging at a lot of ball fours when we should have been walking,” Yost said. “But we’re doing a much better job of it this year. We’ve taken a bunch of 3-2 walks this year that we would have swung and missed at last year.”

Yost said the younger hitters in his lineup have to learn plate patience on their own, but he has made the subject a daily point of emphasis for those who need it. With each hitter, though, the learning curve comes at different speeds, making it so he can’t keep beleaguering the point with hitters who struggle with it.

“You can’t say, ‘Hey stop swinging at ball four all right, just don’t do it no more,'” Yost said. “That doesn’t work. They’ve got to continue to grow as players. They’ve got to continue to grow as players, they’ve got to get confidence in their abilities and they start to learn how to do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-1, .199 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-2, 6.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Omar Infante returned to the Royals lineup in Friday night’s suspended game and went 0-for-3. He left the April 19 with a left groin strain and did not play April 20-23.

--LHP Danny Duffy may have entered Friday’s game with a 5.51 ERA, but made a drastic turnaround in his Friday night performance. Duffy struck out three and scattered six hits while not allowing an earned run. Duffy threw 98 pitches, including 65 for strikes despite Friday night’s cold and rainy conditions. “I did a pretty good job of getting a pretty good grip on the ball and keep my hands dry,” Duffy said. “There was really nothing else to it. The rain wasn’t coming down too bad when I was out there until about the fifth. It wasn’t too bad.”

--RF Paulo Orlando is a former White Sox farmhand, but he was among the most effective offensively against his former organization. Orlando had three hits in Friday’s suspended game, including a double and an RBI single before reaching again in the eighth inning with a single. Orlando, who has appeared in 10 games for the Royals this season, is hitting .237 with a .310 on-base percentage.

--LHP Brandon Finnegan was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He reported to the Royals for their game against the Chicago White Sox after making two minor league starts, going 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA. The club optioned INF Orlando Calixte to Triple-A Omaha to make room. Manager Ned Yost said Finnegan will return to the relief role he filled last year, when he made seven appearances and went 0-1.

--INF Orlando Calixte was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make room for LHP Brandon Finnegan, who was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. I felt like I was locating (pitches) for the most part. It was getting pretty slippery out there, but we ended up making it work.” -- LHP Danny Duffy, who pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and an unearned run on a rainy night against the Indians. The game was eventually suspended in the ninth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Omar Infante (left groin strain) left the April 19 game, and he did not play April 20-23. He returned to the Royals lineup April 24.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. He might throw lightly during the last weekend of April, and he may be able to return in early May.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando