Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain is prepared to serve a two-game suspension if he must.

Cain simply hopes that a closer look at last week’s melee will result in a lighter penalty.

“If you go out there and fight and do things, you’ve got to pay the consequences,” Cain said Sunday afternoon. “I appealed it, but we’ll see what happens.”

Any length of time without Cain on the field could prove costly to Kansas City. The 29-year-old has been one of the Royals’ most important players once again this season by hitting .381 (24-for-63) with two home runs, 12 RBIs and five stolen bases in 17 games.

Cain insisted that he and his teammates have returned their focus to baseball instead of brawling. He was one of six players who drew suspensions after Thursday’s fight, which began after Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura screamed an obscenity at White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton after a comebacker to the mound.

“I think we all let our emotions out that night, and I think it’s over and done with,” Cain said. “We’re going to go out here and get back to playing baseball and just leave it at that.”

White Sox right-hander Jeff Samardzija charged toward Cain during the brawl. The Royals have been involved in four bench-clearing incidents already this season.

”It’s definitely intense,“ Cain said. ”It’s definitely a hectic moment on the field. At the same time, we’re teammates in here. We back each other. That’s what we do.

“Right now, all we’re really focused on is getting back to playing baseball because winning ball games is what we’re here to do -- not to fight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 1-1, 6.75 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-2, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Gordon reached base safely in each of his past six games. Gordon lofted a 2-1 pitch into the Royals’ bullpen on Sunday for his second home run of the season. “It’s good to produce and help the team out, but unfortunately it was a loss,” he said.

--LHP Franklin Morales has not walked a batter in seven appearances out of the bullpen. That counts as significant progress for the journeyman southpaw who walked 65 batters in 142 1/3 innings last season with the Colorado Rockies.

--2B Omar Infante has at least one hit in 10 of his past 11 games. Infante has provided a boost at the bottom of the order for the Royals, who set a career high with 66 RBIs in 2014. He missed four games because of a strained groin last week but shows no signs of being hobbled by the injury.

--RHP Greg Holland was cleared to begin playing catch again as he recovers from a right pectoral strain. The 29-year-old closer is eligible to return from the disabled list May 3. He could provide a lift to a bullpen that soon will be without right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who faces separate five-game and two-game suspensions for his role in recent incidents.

--RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha as the 26th man for Sunday’s doubleheader. Brooks, who has a 4.70 ERA in three outings for Omaha this season, was sent back down following the games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good in the first couple of innings, and I think I lost it a little bit in the last inning. Sometimes, it happens. I cannot tell you what was the reason. It’s crazy. It’s baseball.” -- Royals RHP Edinson Volquez, after a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch on April 26 and will be eligible to rejoin the team May 3.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando