Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Royals had a front-row seat to Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber’s Cy Young Award-winning season in 2014. Kluber started four games last year against the Royals, and the Royals could do very little with him. Kluber was 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in those four games.

Coming into his start Monday night vs. Kansas City, Kluber’s career record in nine starts vs. the Royals was 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA. It’s perhaps an indication of how far the Royals have come in the last few years that in their first game against Kluber this year, the result was much different.

The Royals scored six runs on 10 hits off Cleveland’s ace in a 6-2 victory. The Royals knocked Kluber out of the game after 6 1/3 innings and 101 pitches. Six of the last nine batters Kluber faced reached base.

Leading the way was third baseman Mike Moustakas, who had four hits in the game, three of them off Kluber. Moustakas is one of the few Royals with good career numbers vs. Kluber. Moustakas’ three hits Monday raised his career batting average vs. Kluber to .440 (11-for-25).

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game, if not the best pitcher in the game. We came away with a win against a great pitcher,” said Moustakas. Royals manager Ned Yost suggested Kluber pitched better than his numbers indicated. “He’s tough and he was tough tonight,” said Yost.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-1, 5.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 0.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his part in the on-field altercation against the White Sox on April 23 in Chicago. Volquez began serving his suspension Monday night. He will be eligible to return Saturday, when the Royals face the Detroit Tigers.

--LHP Jason Vargas walked five in five innings and only threw strikes on 51 of his 102 pitches, but still got the win over the Indians on Monday, holding Cleveland to two runs on three hits. “I was able to limit the damage,” said Vargas. “I was missing a little bit. Obviously I wouldn’t have liked to walk that many people, but I was happy we were able to not let them hurt us.”

--OF Jarrod Dyson stole a career-high three bases in Monday’s game. The three steals gives Dyson 122 career stolen bases, moving him past U.L. Washington and into ninth place on the Royals’ all-time list.

--3B Mike Moustakas had a career-high four hits, three off reigning Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber in Monday’s win. Moustakas has had three or more hits in a game three times in the last week. Last year, he had three or more hits in just two games all season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to limit the damage. I was missing a little bit. Obviously I wouldn’t have liked to walk that many people, but I was happy we were able to not let them hurt us.” -- Royals LHP Jason Vargas, who gave up five walks in five innings but still got the win against the Indians Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch on April 26.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9, and he should be ready to return by early May.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez (suspended)

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando