Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals are off to a great start this season because they are getting contributions from all corners of the roster. That was evident in their 11-5 win over Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie started and struggled through five innings, giving up four runs on six hits. But the bullpen came on to pitch four strong innings, and the Royals offense erupted for a six-run seventh inning that blew open a close game.

“I wasn’t able to get into a good groove. The offense picked us up big time again and the bullpen did their normal thing,” said Guthrie.

The offense produced 11 runs and 18 hits, none bigger than a three-run home run by Kendrys Morales that capped that six-run seventh inning rally. Morales said his late heroics are part of the mentality on the Royals’ team as a whole.

“The whole vibe is not to give up. The vibe on the bench and in the locker room is not to give up,” said Morales.

Manager Ned Yost has tried to promote that attitude, which helped the Royals reach the World Series last year, and Yost was very impressed to see that six-run rally since it came after Cleveland had taken a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning.

“The offense came right back and put up a big six-spot on the board, which was great to see,” Yost said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-1, 4.09 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 2-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Kendrys Morales had the biggest hit of the game in the Royals’ 11-5 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. Morales hit a three-run home run off RHP Bryan Shaw that capped a six-run Royals seventh inning rally. “There were two outs and I wanted to put the ball in play. I wanted to make sure I had a good at-bat. I got a good pitch to hit and I drove it,” Morales said.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie started Tuesday’s game and struggled through five innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks. “I wasn’t able to get into a good groove. The offense picked us up big time again and the bullpen did their normal thing,” said Guthrie.

--OF Alex Gordon’s solo home run in the second inning is the 124th of his career. That ties Gordon with Danny Tartabull for eighth place on the Royals’ all-time home run list. Gordon also scored the 571st run of his career, tying him with Fred Patek for seventh on the club’s all-time list.

--3B Mike Moustakas was 2-for-5 Tuesday. In the first two games of the series with the Indians Moustakas is 6-for-10 with a double, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Moustakas is hitting .435 (20-for-46) on the road this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The offense came right back and put a big six spot on the board. That was great to see.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a win in Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch April 26.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez (suspended)

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando