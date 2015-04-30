Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Kansas City Royals lost a game, and, temporarily, a shortstop Wednesday night. In the fifth inning of a 7-5 loss to Cleveland, Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar was hit on the left side of the head by a fastball from right-hander Danny Salazar.

Escobar went down and remained on the ground for several minutes. He eventually was led off the field under his own power. He was later diagnosed with a left cheek contusion.

Royals manager Ned Yost said following the game nothing has been determined regarding how long Escobar could be sidelined.

“Obviously, there is concern there, but Esky is feeling better, which is a relief to all of us,” said Yost following the game. “He has no fracture and good jaw strength. He bit on a tongue depressor pretty hard when they asked him. But we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Whether or not Escobar will have to spend time on the disabled list remains to be seen.

“The disabled list is a possibility, but I don’t think he’ll need it,” said Yost.

Infielder Christian Colon replaced Escobar in the game Wednesday, and would presumably be the starter Thursday, when the Royals open a four-game series with Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-0, 1.65 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who allowed five hits or fewer in 11 of his last 14 starts going back to last year, gave up six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his 7-5 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night. “It was just a bad day for me,” he said. “From the first inning, I had no command of my fastball or breaking ball.”

--3B Mike Moustakas had two more hits Wednesday. Moustakas hit .571 (8-for-14) in the three-game series in Cleveland. The eight hits are a career high for Moustakas in a three-game series.

--OF Alex Gordon was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts vs. Indians RHP Danny Salazar. In his career vs. Salazar, Gordon is 3-for-15 with eight strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He made mistakes in the middle of the plate that ended up burning him.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Yordano Ventura, who gave up six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his 7-5 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch April 26 and is expected to be activated May 3.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez (suspended)

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando