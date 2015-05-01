Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shortstop Alcides Escobar was not in the Kansas City Royals lineup Thursday, but he was not on the concussion list either.

That could change as Escobar will undergo concussion tests Friday. Escobar was hit in the face by a Danny Salazar pitch Wednesday in Cleveland.

“I‘m feeling much better,” Escobar said. “It was pretty scary.”

Escobar said he hopes to return Friday or Saturday, but was unavailable to play Thursday in the series opener against the Detroit Tigers.

”He still has a bruise on his cheekbone,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”Last night (Wednesday) when he left the game, he was dizzy, had a headache, had trouble focusing, which are all concussion-like symptoms.

”Today, all he has is he struggles a little bit when he looks down and he looks up focusing. He’s getting better. We’ll revaluate him tomorrow and see how much better he’s getting. We’ll determine at the end of tomorrow -- there’s always that seven-day (concussion) DL thing -- and if we need that for his protection and he still has the same symptoms than that’s a decision we’re going to have to make.

“Hopefully he’s going to be better in the next couple of days. You make a decision, do you want to lose Esky for seven days, when he can come back in three or four?”

Friday is the last day the Royals can backdate Escobar if he should go on the concussion list.

With Escobar out, backup infielder Christian Colon started at shortstop. The Royals did not have another spare infielder on the bench.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 2-1, 3.50 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 1-0, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura dropped his appeal of his seven-game suspension and began serving the penalty on Thursday. “We did it because with the off-day (Monday), it enables us to have to find only one spot start,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “So we can adjust the pitching, so Yordano comes back the first day (May 8) in Detroit. If he drops his appeal now, we can get through it unscathed from here on out.” Ventura shouted an expletive at White Sox OF Adam Eaton that led to a bench-clearing brawl at U.S. Cellular Field.

--RHP Chris Young will make his first start of the season after allowing two earned runs in 9 2/3 innings over five relief appearances. He has limited opponents to a .121 batting average. Young was thrust into the rotation with RHP Edinson Volquez serving a five-game suspension. Volquez returns to the rotation Saturday. He had been primarily a starter throughout his career before beginning this season in the bullpen.

--RHP Greg Holland threw off the mound Thursday for the second time since going on the disabled list April 18 with a right pectoral strain. “He’s getting closer,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--LF Alex Gordon batted leadoff for the first time since Sept, 28, 2013. “Right now, he’s as hot as anybody we’ve got,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When that lineup comes back around, you want your best hitters hitting as many opportunities as you can. He’s done it before. He’s just the best candidate for it.” Gordon had two hits and drove in two runs. Since April 15, he is 19-for-50, .380.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(LHP Danny) Duffy was fantastic. He was big, especially against that club. They have a tremendous offensive club. They’ve got the capacity to put a bunch of runs up on the board in a hurry.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after an 8-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion-like symptoms) sat out game April 30 with after being hit in face by pitch April 29. He will have concussion tests May 1.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch April 26 and threw his second bullpen session April 30.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura (suspended)

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez (suspended)

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando