Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alcides Escobar was put on the seven-day concussion list Friday.

The Kansas City Royals shortstop was struck in the face in the fifth inning Wednesday by a Danny Salazar pitch at Cleveland.

Escobar has to pass a concussion impact test before returning to action. The earliest he could return would be Thursday.

”Even though he felt good, just the time wasn’t right,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”We’ll take advantage of the few days and he’ll be ready to come back hopefully next Thursday ... that is if he continues to improve.

“The league has to approve once there is concussion-like symptoms you’ve got to put all your paper work into the league. And the doctors have to clear you to play. He took the impact test (Friday), the doctors would not clear him to play.”

Escobar, who is hitting .291 with a .329 on-base percentage, did not miss a game last season.

“He wants to play. He feels like he’s OK, but it’s not,” Yost said. “He understands the severity of it and what the best thing to do is. This is something you don’t fool with. You make sure. You’re better off being safe than sorry and protect not only our team, but his career.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 2-1, 3.48 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-2, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young threw five no-hit innings, but knew he was not going to be allowed to go innings. He had thrown no more than three innings and 50 pitches in five relief appearances before making his first start Friday. Yost said he “could push Young” no further than the 81 pitches against the Tigers. “Chris Young pitched a great game,” Yost said after the 4-1 victory.. “That’s the story of the game.” Young acknowledged he began to feel “fatigued” as his pitch count raised.

--RHP Greg Holland is scheduled to throw 25 pitches in a simulated game Saturday. “If he clears that hurdle, we should be in pretty good shape,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Holland went on the disabled list April 18 with a strained right pectoral.

--DH Kendrys Morales stroked a two-run double with two out in the first and is hitting .342 with two outs. Morales extended his hitting streak to eight games and drove in nine runs in the past four games.

--INF Orlando Calixte was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take the roster spot of SS Alcides Escobar, who went on the seven-day concussion list. Calixte was up briefly for the Royals last month and got into one game, going hitless in two at-bats. He was hitting .167 in a dozen games with the Storm Chasers.

--RHP Edinson Volquez comes off the suspended list Saturday and starts against the Tigers. Volquez, who served a five-game suspension for an on-the-field incident April 23 at the White Sox, is making his fifth start this season against AL Central opponents. He has limited opponents to a .186 batting average this season.

--SS Alcides Escobar was placed on the seven-day concussion list Friday after being struck in the face in the fifth inning Wednesday by a Danny Salazar pitch at Cleveland. Escobar has to pass a concussion impact test before returning to action. The earliest he could return would be Thursday. “Even though he felt good, just the time wasn’t right,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’ll take advantage of the few days and he’ll be ready to come back hopefully next Thursday ... that is if he continues to improve.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s such a good hitting team, that it is hard to live in the zone. They’ll really crush you, so you try to get ahead and expand the zone and tonight it worked.” -- Royals RHP Chris Young, after a win over Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 1. He was hit in the cheek by a pitch April 29.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch April 26 and threw his second bullpen session April 30. He is scheduled to throw a one inning simulated game May 2.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura (suspended)

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez (suspended)

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando