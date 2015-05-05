Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain opted to begin serving his two-game suspension Sunday, dropping his appeal.

Cain acknowledged he threw a punch, but that it did not land. He said he was surprised it was caught on video, believing the scrum would veil him from the cameras.

“(MLB) sent me the video,” Cain said. “They had some good angles, some really good angles. I was hoping they didn’t see it, but they did.”

With the evidence stacked against him, Cain said “pretty much everybody said I had no chance” to win the appeal.

Cain said family and friends “were pretty surprised” that he threw a punch.

“They’ve never seen me like that,” Cain said. “It takes a lot to get me going. I‘m normally a laidback, low-key type of guy.”

Cain had started 23 of the first 24 games in center and batted third. With Cain out, Jarrod Dyson started in center field. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales moved into the third slot.

Cain’s absence leaves manager Ned Yost with a two-man bench -- catcher Erik Kratz and infielder Orlando Calixte.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 3-0, 3.32 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 2-1, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie has yet to throw a quality start this season and has not won since April 11, his first start. He was roughed up for six runs on 11 hits in six innings against the Tigers in a 6-4 loss Sunday. He has a 6.52 ERA in five starts, while allowing 36 hits, including five home runs, in 29 innings. “It’s not a good start at all for me,” Guthrie said. “It’s been a rough start, although in three of the five games I felt good, but feeling good has not meant I’ve had good results.”

--DH Kendrys Morales batted third for the first time this season with CF Lorenzo Cain beginning his two-game suspension Sunday. Morales went 1-for-3 with a walk, scored a run and drove in a run. Cain hit third in 23 of the first 24 games. Morales had batted fifth in 23 games and cleanup once.

--INF Orlando Calixte was the only position player on the bench with the exception of backup C Erik Kratz, as CF Lorenzo Cain started his two-game suspension Sunday, which left the Royals shorthanded. “We got a short bench, just two men,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “But Calixte could play outfield in an emergency.” Calixte, a rookie, played 417 games at shortstop and 14 at third base in the minors, but never in the outfield. He appeared at shortstop in his only big league game.

--C Salvador Perez, who has played in all 25 games and started all but one, left after six innings, but was not injured. Manager Ned Yost said he did not want to play Perez a day game after a night game, but needed Perez’s bat in the lineup with CF Lorenzo Cain suspended for two games. He took Perez out with the Royals trailing 6-0 to get him off his feet for three innings.

--RHP Kris Medlen will leave Monday for Arizona, where he is scheduled to face hitters Tuesday in extended spring. Medlen, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2014 and did not pitch last year, has been throwing bullpen sessions, but said he is excited about facing hitters.

--LHP Jason Vargas will start Tuesday with seven days between starts. He was penciled in to start Sunday, but was pushed back to face the Indians, who are a stronger left-handed hitting club. It will be his second consecutive start against the Tribe, beating them 6-2 on April 27, despite walking five in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we could have won three out of the four, quite honestly.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after Kansas City lost the last two games of the weekend series with the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 1. He was hit in the cheek by a pitch April 29.

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch April 26 and threw his second bullpen session April 30. He threw a one-inning simulated game May 2.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura (suspended)

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain (suspended)

OF Paulo Orlando