Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals activated right-hander Greg Holland off the 15-day disabled list after the game Tuesday.

Holland was placed on the disabled list April 18 with a right pectoral strain. He threw a 25-pitch simulated game Saturday with no problems, but the Royals opted to wait until Wednesday to put him on the active roster.

”Greg is ready to go,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”With the off-day (Monday), we’ve got all the backend (bullpen) guys strong.

“It gives one extra-day to get Chris Young back to full strength before we make a move.”

Young threw five no-hit innings Friday in a spot start against the Tigers.

The Royals’ bullpen has not missed a beat in Holland’s absence. Right-hander Wade Davis has six saves in as many chances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 3-2, 4.98 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-0, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list Thursday, but that is not a certainly. “I don’t know,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I hope so. We’ll just see how he is doing. It’s not up to us. It’s up to the MLB doctors. They have extensive tests they do for reaction and memory and stuff like that. He’ll have to take the tests again and we’ll submit it. He’s doing much better. The fogginess that was in his eyes is gone now. He’s raring to go.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera, who is facing a seven-game suspension, had his appeal heard Monday. The Royals are expecting to hear the outcome of it Wednesday. “Kelvin felt like it went OK, so we’ll wait and see what they say,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “In a really good scenario, we’ll get one day reduced and in the best case scenario, hopefully will be two.” Herrera gave up a home run to 3B Lonnie Chisenhall in the eighth. It was the first home off Herrera since Connor Gillaspie on July 26, 2013 at Chicago, snapping his homerless streak at 105 1/3 innings, a Royals’ record for a reliever.

--RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the game. Pino, however, put up remarkable numbers, a 0.00 ERA, allowing seven hits, walking none and striking out eight in 10 2/3 innings.

--LHP Danny Duffy, who starts Wednesday, is 5-12 in his career at Kauffman Stadium, but his 14-0 on the road. He will face the Indians for the eighth time, seventh start. He is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA vs. Cleveland..

--CF Lorenzo Cain completed his two-game suspension Tuesday and will return to the lineup Wednesday. The Royals played with a two-man bench in Cain’s absence.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if there’s a left-hander alive that can hit a ball as far as he did in this ballpark.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on 1B Eric Hosmer’s homeer in a win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19. An MRI exam revealed a Grade 1 plus strain. Holland was cleared to begin playing catch April 26 and threw his second bullpen session April 30. He threw a one-inning simulated game May 2 and was activated May 5.

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list May 1. He was hit in the cheek by a pitch April 29. He is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list May 7, but must pass a medical test before that occurs.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura (suspended)

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

INF Christian Colon

DH/1B Kendrys Morales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando