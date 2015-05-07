Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals have been playing short-handed because of suspensions and injuries.

On Wednesday, they welcomed back center fielder Lorenzo Cain after serving a two-game suspension and right-hander Greg Holland, who came off the disabled list after straining his right pectoral.

“Today is a good day,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Cain and Holland returning. “We got all that behind us. Now we’ve got to get Esky back.”

Shortstop Alcides Escobar is eligible to come off the concussion list Thursday if he passes the Major League Baseball impact test.

“We get (Yordano) Ventura back and behind us on Friday,” Yost said.

Ventura starts Friday in Detroit after serving a seven-game suspension.

The Royals are still waiting from MLB on right-hander Kelvin Herrera’s appeal of his seven-game suspension. Yost was hoping Herrera could get reduced a game or two.

Also, the team is without right fielder Alex Rios, who hit .321 in seven games before a pitch broke his left hand on April 13.

“We’re back to full steam,” Yost said once they return.

The Royals won despite the absence of key players.

”We’ve still got a pretty packed gun, even though we’ve been through a lot here lately,“ Yost said. ”We’ve had guys sitting out and guys getting hurt, but we’ve fared very well through it.

“We continued to play a high level of baseball and win baseball games. That’s just a testament to the depth (general manager) Dayton Moore gave us in spring training.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-4, 4.62 RERA) at Royals (RHP Edison Volquez, 2-3, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Alcides Escobar, who is on the seven-day concussion list, took ground balls, hit in the cage and did some running. “He felt really good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Watching him hit line drives in the cage, take ground balls, move around on the field, he looked great.” He will take the concussion test again Thursday to see if he can be activated. “It’s a test he takes on the computer,” Yost said. “Again he’s got to pass the computer test, which is memory and reaction time.”

--C Erik Kratz was placed on the 15-day disabled list after tearing a plantar fasciitis in his left foot on Sunday. “When you get plantar fasciitis, it hurts,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When he tore that thing loose, that’s going to relieve all the foot pain, but he’s got to over the bruising and bleeding. That’s probably a five-to-seven day deal. He can catch, throw and hit. He just can’t run. We were going to try to push him through it, but that doesn’t make sense. It takes away our ability to pinch run for Sal (Perez) late. If he does get on base, we can’t score him on a base hit. We just opted to be safe. He can’t do any further damage to it. It just has to heal up and get better, get that bruising out of there. Once that happens he’s going to be just fine.”

--C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was hitting .239 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs. Pena went 10-for-21 with four multi-hit games in a five-game hitting streak, which ended Monday. His 27 home runs in 2014 tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League. He is the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena.

--RHP Greg Holland was back in the bullpen after missing 16 games with a strained right pectoral. Will manager Ned Yost be able to use him in back-to-back games immediately? “We’ll just be smart and monitor it,” Yost said. “He feels really good. He feels like he’s ready to close tonight. He’s one of the best closers in the game, so we’re glad to get him back.” Holland was not used in the 10-3 loss to the Indians on Wednesday night.

--RHP Chris Young’s hitless streak has reached 7 1/3 innings. After throwing 81 pitches in five-no hit innings in a spot start Friday against the Tigers, Young held the Indians hitless for 2 1/3 innings in a relief appearance Wednesday. He has struck out 11 in the two appearances.

--LF Alex Gordon struck out four times, the fourth time in his career he has done that. He has struck out 12 times in 21 at-bats against Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco with only two hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have it today. I didn’t set this team up even in shouting distance. By the time I came out of the game, it was a pretty significant deficit. It’s very frustrating.” -- Royals LHP Danny Duffy, after a loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. If he receives medical clearance, he could be activated May 7.

--RHP Luke Hochevar (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on April 9.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura (suspended)

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando