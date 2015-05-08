Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Luke Hochevar was scheduled to pitch Thursday night for his final rehab outing with Triple-A Omaha.

Instead, Hochevar got a call from Royals general manager Dayton Moore in the second inning of the Kansas City 10-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Moore’s message was for Hochevar to come to Kansas City after Royals starter Danny Duffy got knocked out in the second without retiring a batter.

“I told him if he could get here (Thursday), because the way that game was going we were going to go through the bullpen pretty good,” Moore said. “Let’s get a fresh arm in here today. He was scheduled to throw tonight in Omaha. He might as well throw the innings up here than Omaha.”

Hochevar was needed and pitched a perfect sixth, striking out two, for his first appearance since Sept. 29, 2013. His scoreless inning helped the Royals beat the Indians 7-4.

Hochevar missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery in March 2014.

“It’s been a long time coming, going through a year of just rehab, gets boring and gets monotonous,” Hochevar said. “You want to play, get out there. To be back, it feels awesome. I can’t even describe it.”

The Royals moved Hochevar, the first pick in the 2006 draft, to the bullpen in 2013, and he thrived. He went 5-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 58 outings that year, striking out 82 and allowing only 41 hits in 70 1/3 innings.

Hochevar began this season on the disabled list, rehabbing with Omaha, where he was 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in nine outings, walking eight and striking out 10 in 10 1/3 innings.

“Overall, I felt good,” Hochevar said. “Early on, I had a little dead arm. I just took the appropriate steps to get back. A lot of communication with Dave (Eiland, Kansas City’s pitching coach), never having gone through it before, knowing what to expect. He had a lot of good input and helped me get over the hump.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-2, 4.94 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Drew Butera, designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday, was acquired by the Royals in a trade Thursday for minor league INF Ryan Jackson. Butera hit .190 in 10 games with the Angels. Royals GM Dayton Moore said with backup C Erik Kratz going on the disabled list Wednesday due to a left foot injury, it was “a timing issue to get some depth.” Butera will join the club Friday in Detroit and be added to the 25-man roster. “He always had a reputation of being a defensive catcher,” Moore said. “He can really catch and throw. He comes from a terrific baseball family. He’s been an ideal backup. It gives us some depth at this point. Ned (Yost, the manager) likes the catch-and-throw, the defensive aspect of a backup catcher. That’s why we made the move.” Sal Butera, Drew’s father, caught nine years in the majors, primarily as a backup, from 1980-88.

--INF Ryan Jackson was traded from the Royals to the Angels in exchange for C Drew Butera. Jackson, 26, was hitting .305/.319/.407 with one homer and two RBIs in 19 games for Triple-A Omaha this season. His major league experience consists of a combined 20 games with the Cardinals in 2012 and ‘13, when he went 2-for-24 (.083) with no RBIs.

--SS Alcides Escobar took another concussion test Thursday, and he was still waiting the results. He remains on seven-game disabled list, and he could return once he gets clearance.

--C Erik Kratz is expected back after 15 days on the disabled list with left foot plantar fasciitis. Even with the addition of C Drew Butera via trade, GM Dayton Moore said that Kratz “absolutely” remains the primary backup for All-Star C Salvador Perez. “We’re just trying to get through this period of time and go from there,” Moore said. “Baseball is day-to-day. We’ve always kind of had that philosophy. (The Butera acquisition) gives us more depth for the immediate future.”

--RHP Kelvin Herrera’s seven-game suspension, in response to two April incidents, was cut to six games after an appeal. On April 19, he was ejected after throwing behind Oakland’s Brett Lawrie. He was suspended five games for that incident, and that penalty was not reduced. Major League Baseball doled out a two-game suspension for Herrera’s part in the on-field fracas with the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on April 23, a penalty that was cut in half. Herrera’s suspension began Thursday.

--RHP Luke Hochevar came off the disabled list Thursday and pitched a 1-2-3 sixth against the Indians. He had reconstructive elbow surgery in March 2014 and sat out last year. “I‘m ready to go,” Hochevar said. “I think at this point the training wheels are off. It’s time to get outs and help this team win.”

--LHP Brandon Finnegan, who threw 44 pitches in 2 2/3 innings Wednesday in relief, was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas to make roster space for RHP Luke Hochevar, who came off the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost said the Royals wanted to stretch Finnegan, a rookie who was drafted in the first round last June, to 60 pitches. With his pitch count Wednesday, Finnegan likely would have been unavailable for the next two days.

--RHP Edinson Volquez walked six in three innings, but he had an excuse. He had a blister on his right thumb, and it popped in the third inning. He said he has had blisters in the same spot in past years. The trainers told manager Ned Yost that Volquez should not miss a start.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday, clearing a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for newly acquired C Drew Butero. Collins will miss the entire season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m definitely in a good place right now. When I‘m in good counts and I feel like I‘m getting a good pitch, I try not to miss them. I don’t feel like I‘m swinging harder.” -- 1B Eric Hosmer, who hit a three-run homer Thursday in the Royals’ 7-4 win over the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edinson Volquez (right thumb blister) left his May 7 start due to the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. If he receives medical clearance, he could be activated during the weekend of May 8-10.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

LHP Jason Vargas

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Kelvin Herrera (suspended)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Francisco Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando