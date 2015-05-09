Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Just two things stand between Chris Young and another shot at the Detroit Tigers.

One is an early exit by Kansas City starter Jeremy Guthrie on Saturday.

The other is an extra-inning game.

Those two things aside, it’s almost a certainty the veteran Young will be asked to start Sunday to see if he can duplicate his May 1 emergency start against Detroit.

That was the one where the right-hander pitched five innings of no-hit baseball before reaching his limit and having to come out of the game.

The Royals will need a starter because the scheduled pitcher was lefty Jason Vargas, who was placed on the disabled list with a left flexor strain.

“He will start Sunday if we don’t have to use him before then,” manager Ned Yost said.

Young is 3-0 with a 1.41 career ERA against the Tigers in five starts, including two wins last year with Seattle. Young has pitched 32 innings against Detroit in his career, striking out 32 and allowing just 17 hits.

“If we do have to use him,” Yost said, “we can always bring Danny (Duffy) back. He only threw 40 pitches in his last start.”

But you can bet Yost will do everything he can to avoid having to use the 6-foot-10 right-hander before then. The numbers say it would be wise to do so.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-2, 6.52 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-3, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie makes his second straight start against Detroit on Saturday, also facing RHP Anibal Sanchez for the second time in a row. Guthrie dropped a 6-4 decision to Detroit last Sunday. Overall, he is 9-8 with a 4.84 ERA against the Tigers, encompassing 20 starts and three relief appearances.

--RHP Yordano Ventura stumbled in the second inning Friday night but righted himself and checked Detroit over the next four innings. Ventura was making his first start since serving a seven-game suspension for his part in an April 23 incident in Chicago. “I thought he threw the ball great,” manager Ned Yost said. “He gave up just one hit after the second inning. He threw the ball well, he competed well.”

--RHP Chris Young, who no-hit Detroit over five innings May 1, is likely the replacement for injured LHP Jason Vargas on Sunday. “If we have to use Chris before then (he won’t start Sunday),” manager Ned Yost said. “We have a couple of games before then. If we do have to use him, we can always bring Danny (LHP Duffy) back (early). We have options.” Young left after five hitless innings in his emergency start on May 1.

--C Francisco Pena was optioned to Triple-A Omaha following Kansas City’s game Thursday in Cleveland. The move was made to clear a roster spot for veteran backup C Drew Butera, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Butera, 31, had been designated for assignment by the Angels. Butera was hit .190 in 10 games for Los Angeles.

--3B Mike Moustakas will miss Kansas City’s weekend series in Detroit after being placed on the three-day Bereavement/Family Emergency list. He will be eligible to rejoin the club Monday in Texas.

--SS Alcides Escobar was activated from the 7-day concussion list Friday and returned to the Royals’ starting lineup. Escobar was back in the leadoff spot. He had been out of action since being struck on the side of the face by a pitch April 29.

--LHP Jason Vargas was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to May 5, with a left flexor strain. “I think it’s going to be very short,” manager Ned Yost said of how long he expects his starter to be sidelined. “If it were September, we’d probably try to deal with it. It’s probably best to get it out of the way.” Vargas started May 4 and Yost said he began feeling elbow strain after about 80 pitches. “He came in the next day and it was pretty sore,” the manager said.

--RHP Yohan Pino was recalled Friday from Triple-A Omaha to replace disabled LHP Jason Vargas on the Kansas City roster. Pino, 31, was called on to relieve in the ninth inning Friday, threw two pitches and took the loss, his first decision of the season. He gave up a double and a bunt single but fielded the bunt and threw wildly past first to let the winning run score in Detroit’s 6-5 victory over Kansas City. Pino had pitched four scoreless innings in four previous games for the Royals. He had a 4.31 ERA for 15 major league appearances prior to Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two pitches were all I saw. The first pitch kind of ran back a little bit. The bunt was placed well.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on Yohan Pino, who yielded hits on the only two pitches he threw Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edinson Volquez (right thumb blister) left his May 7 start due to the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He was activated May 8 and played that day.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list May 7 and will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Kelvin Herrera (suspended)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chris Young

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

INF Orlando Calixte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando