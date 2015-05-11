Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Chris Young has gone from an insurance policy to a towering presence in the rotation.

The 6-foot-10 left-hander made his second start of the season on Sunday night, holding the powerful Detroit Tigers lineup to one unearned run on three hits in six innings. He threw five hitless innings with nine strikeouts against Detroit in his previous start on May 1.

He’s now the No. 5 starter in the rotation with Jason Vargas on the 15-day disabled list with a left flexor strain. Vargas is out indefinitely, though an exam revealed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

In many cases, teams have to reach into their farm system to fill a rotation spot when a starter gets injured. With Young, the Royals can plug in a 35-year-old who first pitched in the majors in 2004 and was making his 190th career start on Sunday.

Young had a solid season with Seattle a year ago but was on the free-agent market until he signed with the Royals on March 7. After sitting out the 2013 season with thoracic outlet syndrome that caused him severe shoulder pain, Young went 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA last season.

The Mariners went with a younger staff this season and Young didn’t find a landing spot until he signed for a base salary of $675,000 with Kansas City. He could make as much as an additional $5.325M in bonuses, including $1M simply for being on the roster for 90 days.

“It’s a huge luxury,” manager Ned Yost said of Young. “It’s a great foresight move by (general manager) Dave Moore to sign Chris Young to give us that depth and that protection. What you saw tonight is what we’ve seen all year long. He’s been absolutely outstanding for us.”

Young began the season in the bullpen, an unusual role for someone who had relieved just once in his career. He made a quick adjustment, holding opponents to a .100 average in six relief appearances.

A fly-ball pitcher, Young has allowed the fewest hits (895) among all active pitchers who have thrown at least 1,000 innings. He has now pitched 1,078 2/3 innings.

“He’s an amazing individual, both on and off the field,” Yost said. “His competitiveness is very impressive and he’s very deceptive. His fastball is 88 (MPH) but it looks like 94 and his slider just disappears. He’s done a great job for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-1, 4.55 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-2, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy looks to bounce back from one of the worst outings of his career when he opposes the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Duffy lasted just one inning against Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits in the shortest non-injury start of his career. The left-hander had given up just one earned run in his previous two starts. Duffy, who is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Rangers, has given up 37 hits in 29 2/3 innings this season.

--3B Mike Moustakas is expected to rejoin the team in Texas on Monday, according to manager Ned Yost. Moustakas was placed on the bereavement/family emergency list on Friday and missed the weekend series in Detroit. Moustakas is batting .327 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 28 games. Christian Colon filled in for Moustakas and collected four hits in the series. The team will have to make a roster move to activate Moustakas.

--RHP Wade Davis continued his dominance with another scoreless inning against Detroit on Sunday. Davis, who didn’t allowed a baserunner, has pitched 14 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits this season. He has resumed his role as an eighth-inning setup man after recording six saves while Greg Holland was on the disabled list. He has a 0.84 ERA since the start of last season.

--RHP Greg Holland escaped a bases-loaded situation twice in the 10th inning of Kansas City’s 2-1 win over Detroit on Sunday night. Holland allowed a leadoff hit and three walks but was aided by a 5-2-3 double play. He retired Yoenis Cespedes on a strikeout to end the game. Holland, who threw 30 pitches, now has six saves this season despite a stint on the disabled list.

--2B Omar Infante hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the Royals’ 2-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night. The RBI was the 500th of his career and 13th of the season. He did not have a hit in the game as his average dropped to .242.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just a great feeling, a great win. It was an all-around team contribution and it makes the flight a little more enjoyable.” -- RHP Chris Young, after the Royals pulled out a win over the Tigers in 10 innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 8. He had an examination which showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (right thumb blister) left his May 7 start due to the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He was activated May 8 and played that day.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list May 7 and will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Kelvin Herrera (suspended)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

INF Orlando Calixte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando