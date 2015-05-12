Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Royals received a boost to the lineup Monday with the return of third baseman Mike Moustakas from a three-day absence on the bereavement list. He missed the weekend series at Detroit to deal with a family emergency.

Moustakas, who chose not to reveal the nature of the situation publicly, wanted to thank fans for their support.

“If you can just tell them all thank you for their well wishes,” Moustakas told the Kansas City Star. “And everything, all the stuff they sent, the tweets and stuff they sent, my family really appreciates all that stuff.”

Kansas City manager Ned Yost had Moustakas hitting second against Texas.

“It’s going to be good for him to get back here,” Yost said before the 8-2 loss, “to get back with his buddies, back to playing baseball.”

The club optioned infielder Orlando Calixte to the Triple-A Omaha to make room for Moustakas on the 40-man roster.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-3, 2.65 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 1.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez will make his seventh start of 2015 on Tuesday. The former Ranger is 2-3, ranking 11th in the A.L. in ERA (2.65) and fourth in opponents’ average (.191). Volquez had his shortest stint of 2015 in his previous start (May 7) vs. Cleveland, exiting after 3.0 innings due to a blister on his right thumb. He struggled with control, walking a season-high six batters after issuing eight through his first 34 1/3 innings.

--3B Mike Moustakas returned from the three-day bereavement list after missing the weekend series at Detroit. He came into the series second on the club with a .327 average and was batting an AL-best .440 on the road.

--LHP Danny Duffy allowed season highs in earned runs (6) and walks (6) Monday night against Texas. He has thrown 4 2/3 IP in his last two starts combined after throwing at least five innings in each of his first five starts of the season.

--INF Orlando Calixte was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to make room on the roster for 3B Mike Moustakas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody feels worse than me. I cost my team two games.” -- LHP Danny Duffy, who allowed season highs in earned runs (6) and walks (6) Monday night against Texas.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 8. He had an examination which showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Edinson Volquez (right thumb blister) left his May 7 start due to the ailment. He is expected to be ready for his next scheduled start.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--SS Alcides Escobar (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 30. He was activated May 8 and played that day.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list May 7 and will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Kelvin Herrera (suspended)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Yohan Pino

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando