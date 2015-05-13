Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Getting drilled is becoming routine for the Kansas City Royals this season. Whether or not it’s intentional, well, that’s anyone’s guess.

Kansas City drew its major league leading 26th hit-by-pitch Tuesday night, courtesy of shortstop Alcides Escobar wearing an offering by Texas starter Nick Martinez in the fifth. As of now, the Royals don’t think the trend is anything more than coincidence.

“They’re just trying to pitch us in a little more,” manager Ned Yost said before 7-6 win over Texas.

Of the seven American League hitters that have been plunked the most this season, three of are Royals. Left fielder Alex Gordon (nine) is the leader, third baseman Mike Moustakas is tied for second (six) and center fielder Lorenzo Cain (four) is tied for sixth.

The current pace pales in comparison to last year. Gordon led the team by being hit just 11 times all season. The Royals weren’t hit a 25th time until June 29, their 81st game of the year.

“Pitchers who want to pitch inside don’t want to miss over the plate,” Moustakas said. “We don’t think we’re getting thrown at. Maybe a few times we’ve thought so.”

Kansas City is three hit batters ahead of the Rangers for the big league lead.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-2, 5.13 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura is set to make his seventh start of 2015 on Wednesday, entering at 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings of work. He’s coming off a no decision in a 6-5 loss at Detroit. Ventura ran into trouble in the second, allowing the first six batters to reach as Detroit scored four runs. Ventura defeated the Rangers twice in an 11-day period last season, tossing quality starts both times.

--RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and was in uniform for Tuesday night. Brooks, 25, had one stint with the club earlier in the season, being called up as the 26th man on April 26, but didn’t pitch. He was 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in six appearances for the Storm.

--RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Pino has made six appearances out of the Royals’ bullpen in a number of call-ups this season, allowing one earned run over 14 innings.

--RHP Edinson Volquez exited with a 4-3 lead following a leadoff double in the sixth inning. He surrendered a leadoff home run for the first time since April 12, 2014, vs. Milwaukee (Carlos Gomez). He has allowed just two home runs in 42 1/3 innings of work this season. He pitched at Globe Life Park for the first time since Sept. 22, 2007, and for the first time as an opponent.

--LF Alex Gordon had multiple doubles in a game for the 16th time in his career. He recorded his second outfield assist of the season and since becoming a full-time outfielder in 2011, he has a major league-best 64 assists. He hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning, the fifth extra-inning home run of his career.

--RHP Greg Holland suffered his first blown save since July 24, 2014, vs. Cleveland, snapping a string of 26 consecutive successful save chances. He allowed a pair of hits in the ninth, equaling the total in his previous seven innings of work. He completed two innings for the first time since August of 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I get a good pitch to hit, a fastball down the middle or something. I‘m just going to get a good swing on it.” -- Royals LF Alex Gordon, after the game-winning homer vs. Texas on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He had an examination that showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is no timetable for his return.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He is out indefinitely.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Kelvin Herrera (suspended)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando