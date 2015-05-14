Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kansas City right-hander Kelvin Herrera’s return to the Royals bullpen was timely, to say the least.

The right-hander was back with the Royals after completing a six-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his role in on-field incidents with Oakland and the Chicago White Sox.

Herrera gave up a hit and struck out a hitter in an inning of work Wednesday in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas. The action marked his first since May 6.

Kansas City is in the midst of 14 consecutive games without a day off. Royals manager Ned Yost used four top relievers in a 10-inning victory on Tuesday, including right-handed closer Greg Holland for two innings.

Kansas City’s bullpen leads the majors with a 1.64 ERA.

“You want to stay away from overworking that crew down there,” Yost said. “There’s strength in numbers, and we have some solid, solid guys down there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 5.70 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-4, 7.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (2-3) made two mistakes on Wednesday that cost him dearly in suffering a 5-2 loss to Texas. Ventura, making his second start since coming off a suspension for his role in a brawl with the Chicago White Sox, worked seven innings, giving up five runs, a career-high 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Ventura retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced. He’s now 0-3 in his last five starts. He gave up a leadoff home run to RF Shin-Soo Choo, a good fastball hitter who saw six straight fastballs, and he hung a curveball to DH Prince Fielder, who hit it 423 feet to center field in the second for a two-run blast. “He gave us seven strong innings. He made two mistakes,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. Kansas City C Salvador Perez “called for a breaking ball, he shook him off. It’s always the pitcher’s choice. He had confidence in his fastball. Six in a row to a good fastball hitter is quite a few.”

--1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a hit in four at-bats in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday night. Hosmer is hitting .341 during the stretch. The streak is Hosmer’s longest since a career-best 16 games last season.

--OF Alex Gordon went 0-for-2 with a walk in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday. Nonetheless, Gordon stayed on a nice streak, hitting .389 with four runs, four doubles, a triple, home run and three RBIs in the first six of the Royals’ seven-game homestand that concludes on Thursday.

--RHP Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth in the Royals’ 5-2 loss on Wednesday, his first back from a six-game suspension for his roles in on-field incidents against Oakland and the Chicago White Sox. MLB hit Herrera for five games for throwing behind Oakland’s Brett Lawrie on April 19. A two-game suspension for the White Sox altercation was reduced to one game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us seven strong innings. He made two mistakes.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, of RHP Yordano Ventura, who gave up a leadoff home run to RF Shin-Soo Choo and a solo shot to DH Prince Fielder in the Royals’ 5-2 loss to Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee on May 13.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He had an examination that showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is no timetable for his return.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando