Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kansas City right-hander Kelvin Herrera’s return to the Royals bullpen was timely, to say the least.
The right-hander was back with the Royals after completing a six-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his role in on-field incidents with Oakland and the Chicago White Sox.
Herrera gave up a hit and struck out a hitter in an inning of work Wednesday in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas. The action marked his first since May 6.
Kansas City is in the midst of 14 consecutive games without a day off. Royals manager Ned Yost used four top relievers in a 10-inning victory on Tuesday, including right-handed closer Greg Holland for two innings.
Kansas City’s bullpen leads the majors with a 1.64 ERA.
“You want to stay away from overworking that crew down there,” Yost said. “There’s strength in numbers, and we have some solid, solid guys down there.”
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Royals (LHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 5.70 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-4, 7.22 ERA)
--RHP Yordano Ventura (2-3) made two mistakes on Wednesday that cost him dearly in suffering a 5-2 loss to Texas. Ventura, making his second start since coming off a suspension for his role in a brawl with the Chicago White Sox, worked seven innings, giving up five runs, a career-high 10 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Ventura retired nine of the final 10 hitters he faced. He’s now 0-3 in his last five starts. He gave up a leadoff home run to RF Shin-Soo Choo, a good fastball hitter who saw six straight fastballs, and he hung a curveball to DH Prince Fielder, who hit it 423 feet to center field in the second for a two-run blast. “He gave us seven strong innings. He made two mistakes,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. Kansas City C Salvador Perez “called for a breaking ball, he shook him off. It’s always the pitcher’s choice. He had confidence in his fastball. Six in a row to a good fastball hitter is quite a few.”
--1B Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a hit in four at-bats in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday night. Hosmer is hitting .341 during the stretch. The streak is Hosmer’s longest since a career-best 16 games last season.
--OF Alex Gordon went 0-for-2 with a walk in Kansas City’s 5-2 loss to Texas on Wednesday. Nonetheless, Gordon stayed on a nice streak, hitting .389 with four runs, four doubles, a triple, home run and three RBIs in the first six of the Royals’ seven-game homestand that concludes on Thursday.
--RHP Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless ninth in the Royals’ 5-2 loss on Wednesday, his first back from a six-game suspension for his roles in on-field incidents against Oakland and the Chicago White Sox. MLB hit Herrera for five games for throwing behind Oakland’s Brett Lawrie on April 19. A two-game suspension for the White Sox altercation was reduced to one game.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us seven strong innings. He made two mistakes.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, of RHP Yordano Ventura, who gave up a leadoff home run to RF Shin-Soo Choo and a solo shot to DH Prince Fielder in the Royals’ 5-2 loss to Texas.
MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee on May 13.
--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He had an examination that showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is no timetable for his return.
--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.
--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.
--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reports May 4 to Arizona and is scheduled to throw to hitters May 5 in extended spring. He might be able to return in midseason.
RHP Yordano Ventura
LHP Danny Duffy
RHP Edinson Volquez
RHP Jeremy Guthrie
RHP Chris Young
RHP Wade Davis (closer)
RHP Greg Holland
RHP Luke Hochevar
RHP Kelvin Herrera
RHP Jason Frasor
LHP Franklin Morales
RHP Ryan Madson
RHP Aaron Brooks
Salvador Perez
Drew Butera
1B Eric Hosmer
2B Omar Infante
SS Alcides Escobar
3B Mike Moustakas
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Christian Colon
LF Alex Gordon
CF Jarrod Dyson
RF Lorenzo Cain
OF Paulo Orlando