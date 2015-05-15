Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Kansas City Royals return home Friday to face one of the hottest pitchers in the game in the New York Yankees’ Michael Pineda.

But it may be Pineda who has his hands full against a Kansas City offense that has evolved into the game’s best. The Royals lead the American League in run differential and the thing that pleases manager Ned Yost the most is his team’s approach at the plate.

“It always goes back to the confidence that they gained and the experience they gained from playing in the postseason,” Yost said. “I’ve been really impressed up to this point with the number of at-bats that we haven’t given away. Last year we would give away a large number of at-bats.”

Yost singled out first baseman Eric Hosmer for his approach, citing Tuesday’s game when the first baseman laid off a tough 2-1 pitch from Texas starter Nick Martinez and then homered on the next pitch.

It’s no surprise that Hosmer was the example Yost used. He’s riding an 11-game hitting streak, which is the longest on the club this season. Hosmer is also in the top 10 in the American League in RBIs, hits, doubles, slugging percentage and batting average.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 5-0, 2.72 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 2-0, 0.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Alex Rios (fractured left hand) is playing catch and has started to hit off a tee. Rios is still at least two weeks from rejoining the Royals and will require a minor league rehab stint before playing for Kansas City.

--RHP Chris Young will make his third start for the Royals on Friday night. Young will bring impressive 0.78 ERA into the game as well as a sparking opponents’ batting average mark. Opponents are hitting just .091 against Young, which is the lowest average vs. any pitcher in the majors with at least 20 innings pitched.

--RHP Yordano Ventura impressed manager Ned Yost despite his tough outing Wednesday. Ventura was the losing pitcher in the 5-2 loss to Texas after a rough start but still wanted to pitch the eighth, which is a sign to Yost.“(Yordano) told me he wanted to go out in the eighth,” Yost said. “And I said, ‘No.’ We needed Herrera to go out, because he hadn’t pitched in six days. But he understands. He takes that role of innings-eater seriously.”

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie has his ERA at its lowest point (5.44) since he started the season. Guthrie has won his last two starts and allowed just four earned runs in those two outings. He could have gone longer than his five innings Thursday but was already at 94 pitches but he can still build on the outing. “It was all right, good at the start, and then just got tired at the end, and they had the rally so, the runs we got in the top of the sixth were huge to give us back the big lead,” Guthrie said.

--DH Kendrys Morales has a nine-game hitting streak and has been a doubles machine all season. He had another double Thursday in his two-hit showing and now leads the American League with 13. Five of those have come in the last six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s big we never want to come and lose a series, especially a four-game series like that. We came off a big divisional win in Detroit; and, coming here, we wanted to make sure we evened it out before we left. So it’s a big win for us.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, after a win over Texas on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee on May 13.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He had an examination that showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is no timetable for his return.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

