Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Young started the season in the bullpen and made his third start on Friday night.

Again, he was marvelous as a starter, limiting the Yankees to one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Royals breezed to a 12-1 victory.

Young is 3-0 with a 0.94 ERA. In his three spot starts, Young has allowed two runs, one unearned, on seven hits in 16 2/3 innings. He has struck out 14 and walked five in those three starts.

With the Royals’ rotation struggling with a 14-11 record and a 4.55 ERA, it will be difficult to keep Young out of the rotation for long.

“If I could take and bottle his attitudes, you could make a lot of money with it,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

When Young will make his next start is not known. The Royals have two off days next week and left-hander Jason Vargas is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 21.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP C.C. Sabathia, 1-5, 5.20 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-2, 5.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain recorded a career-high five RBIs with two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly. Cain had two four-RBI games: July 4, 2015 vs. the Indians and May 30, 2014 at Toronto.

--LF Alex Gordon doubled and singled in the six-run sixth. The last Royal to collect two hits in an inning was DH Billy Butler on Aug. 17, 2014 at Minnesota.

--LHP Danny Duffy, who has lasted a total of 4 2/3 innings in his past two starts, will start Saturday against the Yankees. Duffy has allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks in his past two starts, losses to the Indians and Rangers.

--3B Mike Moustakas logged four hits, matching his career high, and scored three runs, also matching his career high. He had two doubles in a game for the seventh time in his career. He also legged out his first triple of the season.

--RF Alex Rios, who went on the disabled list with a fractured left hand after being hit a pitch, is taking swings off a tee with a fungo. “He still has a little discomfort there,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “But the bone is healing nicely. He’s kind of right on schedule. He’s making progress.” Yost said Rios would “probably” feel it a little bit when he returns, but said “it would be playable.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We swung the bat well as a team. That is all you can ask.” -- Royals CF Lorenzo Cain, who drove in a career-high five runs in Friday’s 12-1 win over the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15, but was still experiencing discomfort.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He had an examination that showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is no timetable for his return. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session the week of May 17. He is playing catch.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Aaron Brooks

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando