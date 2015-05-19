Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost said left-hander Danny Duffy would “probably” make his next start.

The operable word is “probably.”

Duffy has struggled mightily in losing his past three starts, giving up 14 runs on 15 hits and 10 walks in 9 2/3 innings.

“We’re going to have to see more improvement in (his) next start,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Sunday.

Duffy opened the season as the Royals’ No. 2 starter, but his ERA has climbed to 5.87 after eight starts.

“I know my teammates believe in me,” Duffy said. “I believe in me. The coaching staff believes in me. I know I‘m better than these results.”

The results are what Yost and the Royals want to see.

“He’s got to be better,” Yost said.

Yost was perturbed Duffy required 113 pitches to make it through five innings in his Saturday start against the Yankees.

“I feel like I‘m ready to turn the corner,” Duffy said.

Duffy’s next probable start is Saturday against the Cardinals, however, complicating things is left-hander Jason Vargas is eligible to come off the disabled list the same day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-3, 2.93 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-3, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas, who went on the disabled list May 8 with a strained flexor, threw a bullpen session Sunday and reported no discomfort. He is eligible to be activated Saturday.

--OF Alex Gordon was held out of the Royals lineup Sunday. Manager Ned Yost said Gordon has been dealing with a minor leg issue after being hit by a pitch last week. With the Royals idle Monday, this will give Gordon an extra day to rest. OF Jarrod Dyson started in left.

--C Erik Kratz will go out on a minor league rehab assignment to get some at-bats before being activated. Kratz went on the disabled list May 6 with plantar fasciitis. Kratz had only four at-bats in four games before the injury. This also buys the Royals more time to evaluate their backup catching situation after picking up C Drew Butera from the Angels.

--RHP Edinson Volquez won for the first time in five starts, holding the Yankees to three hits over seven shutout innings. “Volquez was fantastic,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He had all kinds of movement and action on his fastball. For the most part, if Eddie’s executing his pitches, he’s going to be very good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All my pitches were there today. I was able to throw a lot of strikes, attack hitters, keep the ball down. They’re pretty good hitters. I was able to make some good pitches.” -- RHP Edinson Volquez, who pitched seven scoreless innings against the Yankees Sunday to win for the first time in five starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Gordon (minor leg issue) was held out of the lineup May 17. With the Royals idle May 18, Gordon will have an extra day to rest.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. He had an examination that showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, but there is no timetable for his return. He threw his first bullpen session May 17.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He will go out on a minor league rehab assignment to get some at-bats before being activated. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15, but was still experiencing discomfort.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando