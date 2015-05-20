Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals left-hander Jason Vargas threw a bullpen session Tuesday before Kansas City’s 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

If Vargas, who is on the disabled list, feels no discomfort Wednesday, he will throw a simulated game Friday, manager Ned Yost said. There is no target date on Vargas coming off the disabled list.

“We’ve got to determine how he feels on Friday,” Yost said. “We take it day-to-day. If he feels good today, he will throw a sim game and we’ll evaluate from there.”

Vargas went on the disabled list May 8 with a left elbow flexor strain.

Yost said Vargas, who is 3-1 with a 5.26 ERA in five starts, would be inserted immediately back into the rotation once he is ready.

“Of course, somebody is going to have to leave,” Yost said. “We haven’t determined who that is going to be yet, but we will when the time comes.”

Left-hander Danny Duffy, who starts Saturday, has had three rough starts, so it behooves him to pitch well against the St. Louis Cardinals. Duffy also has a minor league option left.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-2, 5.66 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 3-2, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Erik Kratz, who went on the disabled list May 6 due to a torn left plantar fascia, could soon go out on a minor league rehab assignment to procure some at-bats. Kratz said he could have played Tuesday, but he first must do some running. “The last four mornings now I’ve woken up with no pain for the first time in three months. That’s exciting,” Kratz said.

--OF Alex Rios, whose left hand was fractured when hit by a pitch in the seventh game of the season, will begin taking batting practice in the next couple of days. Manager Ned Yost said Rios likely would be ready for a minor league rehab assignment in seven to 10 days.

--LHP Jason Vargas, who is on the disabled list due to a left elbow flexor strain, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. If Vargas feels OK Wednesday, he would throw a simulated game Friday. Manager Ned Yost said Vargas would go back in the rotation when he is ready, which means someone will soon be departing the starting staff.

--RHP Greg Holland was not used to close out the 3-0 victory over the Reds. Manager Ned Yost said Holland woke up with a stiff neck and would be evaluated again Wednesday.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who won his past two outings, will start Wednesday against the Reds. Guthrie is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA in his three starts at Kauffman Stadium. He has two career starts against the Reds, the last one a loss in 2012 while with the Rockies. He is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA against Cincinnati.

--LF Alex Gordon, who missed Sunday’s game due to a minor leg issue, was back in the lineup Tuesday after the team’s day off. Gordon went 0-for-4 against the Reds.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Moose is just continuing to amaze with what he’s been able to accomplish. Hitting balls into the left-center gap, hitting balls down the right-field line, base hits to left. He’s just having tremendous at-bats. Moose is staying in his mechanics.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on 3B Mike Moustakas, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs Tuesday in the Royals’ 3-0 win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Alex Gordon (minor leg issue) did not play May 17. After the Royals were idle May 18, he was back in the lineup May 19.

--RHP Greg Holland (stiff neck) was unavailable May 19. He will be re-evaluated May 20.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. An examination showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 19, and he is scheduled to throw a simulated game May 22.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He could begin a minor league rehab assignment by the end of the week of May 18-24. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15. He is scheduled to begin taking batting practice May 20 or May 21. He is likely to spend seven to 10 days on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando