Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Danny Duffy has been scratched from a Saturday start against the Cardinals because of a tender shoulder.

“Danny came in yesterday for a side session and struggled to get loose,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “His shoulder was stiff a little bit. He battled through that last year for about six weeks. With the off-days and stuff, we’re in pretty good shape.”

The Royals were off Monday and Thursday this week, so right-handers Edinson Volquez and Yordano Ventura will pitch the final two games of the series against the Cardinals.

“We’re going to back Danny off until probably the second game (Tuesday) in New York, give him some extra days,” Yost said.

Yost said he is “not very concerned” about Duffy’s injury being serious.

“He battled through this for six weeks last year. He’s smart enough to know if the opportunity presents itself with the off-day and it doesn’t affect the starting rotation, take the extra days to make sure you don’t have to battle six weeks through it again this year,” Yost said.

In losing three May starts, Duffy gave up 14 runs on 15 hits, including two home runs, walked 10 and hit two batters in 9 2/3 innings for a 13.03 ERA. Opponents are hitting .341 with a .474 on-base percentage and 1.042 OPS off Duffy in those three starts.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 2.96 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-3, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas, who went on the disabled list May 8 with a left flexor strain, threw a three-inning, 15-pitch-per-inning, simulated game Friday. “He got through it good,” manager Ned Yost said. “We always wait until tomorrow to see where we’re at. We’ll look at it and see what our next move will be.”

--RF Alex Rios batted off LHP Jason Vargas in the simulated game. Rios is on the disabled list with a fractured left hand. He could go out on a rehab assignment next week.

--RHP Chris Young was not at his best, but he threw six scoreless innings against the Cardinals, retiring 13 hitters on fly balls. ”There were some hairy moments there and fortunately I was able to get out of them,“ Young said. He is 11-2 in interleague play.”

--DH Kendrys Morales belted two homers, his 13th career multi-homer game, and drove in five runs. He tops the AL with 37 RBIs. “This time last year I wasn’t even playing,” said Morales, who did not sign with the Twins until June 8 last year as a free agent.

--LHP Danny Duffy will be skipped from a Saturday start because of a stiff shoulder. He will start Tuesday in New York if he feels OK then.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been, but they still couldn’t score off him. Just his ability to get through six innings scoreless was impressive.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of RHP Chris Young, who threw six scoreless innings in Friday’s shutout win over the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (stiff shoulder) will be skipped from a May 23 start. He will start May 26 in New York if he feels OK then.

--RHP Greg Holland (stiff neck) was unavailable May 19. He said he was available to close May 20, though he wasn’t used. He did not pitch May 22.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. An examination showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 19, and threw a simulated game May 22 with no issues.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15. He is likely to spend seven to 10 days on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando