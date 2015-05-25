Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After throwing seven scoreless innings against the Reds in his previous start, Royals right-hander Yordano “Ace” Ventura wobbled through the first inning Sunday in a 6-1 loss to the Cardinals.

He walked the first two batters and permitted RBI hits to the next two hitters. He did not record an out on his first 18 pitches and four batters.

After throwing eight balls and two strikes in his first 10 pitches, pitching coach Dave Eiland was out of the dugout and to the mound to chat with Ventura.

“You don’t tell him to throw strikes,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It was just to get him refocused. At times, pitchers in that situation -- especially young guys -- tend to get frustrated. It was just a little bit of ‘get back in your good mechanics.’ The first two hitters he was cutting the ball off a little bit. (Dave told him) ‘Get down through it, throw the ball through Salve (Perez, catcher). Get extension in your delivery.'”

After the rocky beginning, Ventura retired 14 straight batters before giving up a single and home run in the sixth.

“After the first inning, I thought he threw the ball awesome,” Yost said. “He started the game with 30 pitches in the first. By the fifth inning, he had his pitch count back in line. He was throwing strikes with all three pitches.”

So Ventura must have adhered to Eiland’s message.

“He came out and told me to relax and do what I normally do, and try to limit the damage and allow as few runs as possible in that situation,” Ventura said with teammate Jeremy Guthrie acting as his interpreter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-1, 2.54 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Chase Martinez, 4-2, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Moustakas was back in the Royals lineup Sunday. He left after four innings Saturday with a bruised left collarbone. Moustakas went 1-for-4 and had 11 assists in the 6-1 loss to the Cardinals.

--C Salvador Perez was replaced by C Drew Butera in the eighth inning. Manager Ned Yost said Perez has been playing with a slight groin injury and wanted to give him an inning off.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start Monday against the Yankees as the Royals open a six-game trip. Guthrie has a 5-10 record with a 4.92 ERA against the Yankees. He is 2-3 at the new Yankee Stadium, winning his past two starts there.

--RHP Greg Holland has not vanished, but he has not been in a game in a while. He last pitched May 14, a save at Texas. He woke up with a stiff neck Tuesday and was held out of a save situation that night. He did warm up in the ninth inning Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wacha’s tough, man. He spots his fastball well. A lot of times you can rank pitchers pitches, fastball number one, curveball number two and change-up number three. All three of his pitches are good, effective pitches. It is hard to rate them, all three are so good.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, of Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha after Sunday’s 6-1 loss to St. Louis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15. He starts a minor league rehab program May 25 with Triple-A Omaha.

--LHP Danny Duffy (stiff shoulder) will be skipped from a May 23 start. He will start May 26 in New York if he feels OK then.

--RHP Greg Holland (stiff neck) was unavailable May 19. He said he was available to close May 20, though he wasn’t used. He did not pitch May 22.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 8. An examination showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 19, and threw a simulated game May 22 with no issues.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

LHP Danny Duffy

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando