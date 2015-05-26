Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Kansas City Royals’ pitching was the subject of some mixed news Monday.

About an hour into the game at Yankee Stadium, the situation became significantly worse.

Not because of injuries but due to extreme ineffectiveness from Jeremy Guthrie. The right-hander wound up allowing 11 earned runs -- all on home runs -- in one-plus inning during a 14-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

”He didn’t have it,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It was one of those days.

“He hasn’t had starts where he’s given up eight in the first inning. The hope was he could kind of regroup after he got the third out to get us through four (innings), but it was just one of those days for him. They were just on everything he threw.”

Guthrie’s poor outing came on a day when the Royals placed left-hander Danny Duffy on the disabled list due to left biceps tendinitis. The Royals were hoping to ride it out by skipping his turn, but when a cortisone shot to his shoulder on Friday did not kick in, they had to make a move.

Guthrie’s outing also came on a day when the Royals confirmed that left-hander Jason Vargas is set to return after missing nearly three weeks with a left flexor strain. Before landing on the DL on May 8, Vargas rebounded from a shaky start with consecutive effective outings against the Cleveland Indians.

As for Guthrie, who allowed four earned runs in his previous 18 1/3 innings, his ERA skyrocketed from 4.75 to 6.70, and he set numerous dubious marks.

Among those distinctions, Guthrie and Jason Jennings are the second starting pitchers to allow 11 earned runs in one inning or less. Jennings did that July 29, 2007, for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres.

Guthrie also was the first Kansas City pitcher to surrender eight runs or more in the first inning since Mark Redman, who allowed nine on Sept. 23, 2006, against the Detroit Tigers. And he is the first Royals pitcher to give up 11 earned runs or more in a game since Vin Mazzaro permitted 14 on May 16, 2011, against Cleveland.

If there is a silver lining for the Royals, it is that they still have one of the best team ERAs in the game. Guthrie’s poor outing saw the team mark rise from 3.22 to 3.48.

So chalk it up to one of those days in an otherwise good season for the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jason Vargas, 3-1, 5.26 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-3, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas will be activated from the 15-day disabled list for Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, and he will make his first start since May 5. Vargas has been on the disabled list since then due to a left elbow flexor strain. Vargas has historically struggled against the Yankees, posting an 0-4 record in eight career outings. Before getting injured, Vargas won consecutive starts against the Cleveland Indians after opening the season 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in his first three starts.

--LHP Danny Duffy was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to left biceps tendinitis. The move is retroactive to May 17, so Duffy is eligible to be activated June 1. Duffy was originally going to pitch Tuesday after his start on Saturday was skipped. The Royals had hoped by pushing Duffy back would help, but his shoulder did not respond to a cortisone shot Friday. Duffy dealt with shoulder issues late in the 2014 regular season, including a start in New York on Sept. 6 when he exited after throwing one pitch.

--RHP Brandon Finnegan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and joined the Royals for the second time. Finnegan pitched a career-high three innings Monday and threw 45 pitches to 10 hitters without allowing a hit or a run. He walked one and struck out two. In his first stint from April 24-May 7, Finnegan had a 2.70 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. Finnegan’s stay is expected to last one day, as it is anticipated he will be optioned back to Omaha when LHP Jason Vargas returns Tuesday.

--OF Alex Rios began a rehab stint with Triple-A Omaha and went 0-for-5 while starting at designated hitter Monday. Rios has been on the disabled list since April 14 due to a fractured left hand.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie allowed a career-high 11 runs and nine hits in one-plus inning. He tied a career worst by allowing four home runs. Guthrie came into Monday having allowed four earned runs in 18 1/3 innings over his previous three starts. Guthrie also was the first Kansas City pitcher to surrender eight runs or more in the first inning since Mark Redman, who allowed nine on Sept. 23, 2006, vs. Detroit. And he is the first Royals pitcher to give up 11 earned runs or more in a game since Vin Mazzaro allowed 14 on May 16, 2011, vs. Cleveland.

--RHP Greg Holland, who was slowed recently by a stiff neck and hadn’t pitched since May 14, returned to action Monday but was ineffective. He lasted just one-third of an inning against the Yankees, giving up two runs, two walks and a homer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anything over the plate they were hitting. They came ready to play.” -- Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, on the Yankees, who pounded Kansas City 14-1 Monday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Greg Holland (stiff neck) didn’t pitch May 15-24. He returned to action May 25.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. An examination showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 19, and he threw a simulated game May 22 with no issues. Vargas will be activated for the May 26 game.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. His shoulder did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 25.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando