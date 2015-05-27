Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost played in the majors during an era when pitcher’s ways of doctoring a baseball included scuffing it with an emery board and sandpaper as well as using Vaseline or cutting a ball like with a thumbtack.

The days of pitchers such as Joe Niekro (1987, emery board), Kevin Gross (1983, sandpaper), Gaylord Perry (1982, pine tar) and Rick Honeycutt (1980, thumbtack) getting suspended for using those things are a thing of the past.

Even with those methods not being employed, pitchers are still getting in trouble for altering baseballs, which is why calls for allowing a universal substance may become commonplace.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he thought that would be appropriate and Yost also agreed when asked about that topic in the wake of the eight-game suspensions to relievers Will Smith of the Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Matusz of the Baltimore Orioles.

Both pitchers are believed to have used the same substance, a combination of rosin and sunscreen.

”What it does is it helps with the grip on the ball,“ Yost said before a 5-1 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. ”It doesn’t change the trajectory with the ball. It just helps you grip the ball a little bit better and I think most teams use it.

“Let’s be honest, most teams find ways to use it. Unless it’s blatantly obvious, most guys do a good job of putting a little bit here and it’s not like it was with Vaseline or sandpaper. It doesn’t alter the trajectory of the ball. It doesn’t make it dive. It doesn’t make it sink. It doesn’t make it do funny things. It just improves your grip. So I‘m with Joe on that.”

Unlike the 1980s and earlier, the recent suspensions had the substances in different places. Smith and Matusz were suspended for having the substance on their arm.

There’s an unwritten code that it’s acceptable to do it if not’s that blatant. With teams not wanting to lose players, adopting a universal substance that one pitcher could use would appear to be an acceptable rule change.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 4-0, 0.78 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 5-2, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young’s ERA is the lowest among pitchers with at least 30 innings and he will try to lower it even more Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees. Young’s ERA continued decreasing Friday in a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals when he allowed six hits in six innings. That followed up a sharp outing against the Yankees in Kansas City on May 15. Young allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings of Kansas City’s 12-1 rout and improved to 3-1 in six career starts against the Yankees. Besides having a low ERA, Young is holding hitters to a .142 average (17-for-120), which is first among pitchers that have gone at least 30 innings. May also has been his month as Young is 20-8 with a 2.67 ERA and his .714 winning percentage is tied with Washington RHP Max Scherzer among pitchers with at least 35 May starts.

--LHP Jason Vargas was activated from the 15-day disabled list and allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He was given a roughly 75-pitch limit and he threw 51 of 76 pitches for strikes after missing nearly three weeks with a left flexor strain will be activated from the 15-day disabled list for Tuesday’s game against the Yankees and make his first start since May 5.

--RHP Brandon Finnegan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha one day after throwing 45 pitches in a career-high three innings during a 14-1 loss. “It was huge,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said of Finnegan’s performance. “We knew when we had to go the bullpen in the second inning we had Brandon Finnegan and we would try to get as much as we could out of him.” Finnegan’s second stint with the Royals was expected to last one day since the team activated LHP Jason Vargas from the disabled list Tuesday.

--LHP Danny Duffy played catch Tuesday and Kansas City manager Ned Yost said he did not feel any pain with his left biceps tendinitis. Yost said Duffy was going to throw Monday but he still felt some pain after getting a cortisone shot on Friday. Duffy is on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 17.

--OF Alex Rios made his second appearance in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha and was 1-for-4 while recording putouts in seven innings in right field. He began his rehab stint Monday by going 0-for-5 as a designated hitter. Rios has been on the disabled list since April 14 with a fractured left hand.

--RF Paulo Orlando hit his first career home run for Kansas City’s only run Tuesday. He joined Cleveland C Yan Gomes, who has 36 home runs, as the only natives of Brazil to hit a home run in the majors. After the game, Orlando said he traded a signed jersey and some signed batting gloves with the fan that caught his home run ball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes slumps like this happen. But we’ve got to get it going tomorrow and put this behind us.” -- CF Lorenzo Cain, after the Royals lost their third straight game Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 6. An examination showed no damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He threw bullpen sessions May 17 and May 19, and he threw a simulated game May 22 with no issues. Vargas was activated for the May 26 game.

--LHP Danny Duffy (stiff shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 25 retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder did not respond to a cortisone shot on May 22 and the Royals officially labeled the injury as left biceps tendinitis. He played catch before the May 26 game and manager Ned Yost said there was not any difficulty.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 25 by getting five at-bats at designated hitter and playing seven innings in right field on May 26.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando