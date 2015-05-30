Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- On his last trip to Wrigley Field Dale Sveum lost his job.

Fired in 2013 after nearly 200 losses during a two-season tenure as Chicago Cubs manager, Sveum landed on his feet as hitting coach for the Kansas City Royals and helped them to an American League pennant last year.

On Friday, a smiling and relaxed Sveum was back at Wrigley as he talked to Chicago reporters prior to the opening of the Royals’ three-game inter-league series at Wrigley Field.

“I don’t know if it’s weird or not (being back), but getting to see some of the guys and some of the players I haven’t seen since I left was kind of nice,” Sveum said. “It’s been a while now (since the firing) so things like that pass.”

The 51-year-old played 12 seasons in the majors and managed in the Brewers in 2008 before joining the Cubs. He also served as a coach in Milwaukee and Boston before joining the Royals as hitting coach in 2014.

Sveum was 127-197 in his two-year Cubs tenure. He was replaced by Rick Renteria following the 2013 season.

“The run we had in Boston (in 2004) will always be the No. 1 thing as far as career,” Sveum said. “But coaching last year, and the way it all happened and the (AL) Wild Card Game, I think was one of the greatest games played in baseball history and I think catapulted us to do bigger things.”

He said Wrigley Field’s changes -- including two video boards -- takes some getting used to.

“It takes a little away from what you’re used to,” he said. “But in the long run it’s going to be all right. (But) I don’t know if they needed two of them.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-4, 4.64 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez had no decision after allowing three runs on six hits. He walked one while striking out a season-high nine in 5 2/3 innings of work while throwing 109 pitches. He remains 7-0 with a 3.06 ERA all-time against the Cubs. “It was good, I really competed and my breaking ball was good tonight,” he said.

--SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-5 on Friday, including a first-pitch leadoff home run off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. It was his second leadoff home run of the season and career.

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 with a walk, double and RBI and also scored a run. One of his season-high three hits -- an eighth inning double -- broke a 4-4 tie. Cain posted his first RBI since May 15 against the Yankees.

--LF Alex Gordon had one of three solo Royals homers on the afternoon, a second inning shot to left that opened a 2-0 lead. It was his sixth homer of the season and he’s now a career .299 batter with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 117 inter league games.

--DH Kendrys Morales will watch from the bench as the Royals play in a National League park with no designated hitter. He could appear as a pinch hitter and has a .239 average in that role.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (3-4, 4.64 ERA) makes his 10th start of the year after coming off rough outing last Sunday in St. Louis where the first four batters reached on the way to a 6-1 Cardinals victory. He’ll face the Cubs for the first time in his third straight inter league outing and sixth overall. He is 3-1 with a 3.79 ERA against National League teams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we went out for batting practice it was just packed with Royals fans.” -- Kansas City manager Ned Yost, after a win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22. He played catch May 26. He will throw a bullpen session May 29 at Wrigley Field.

--OF Alex Rios (broken bone in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14. He hit off a tee May 13 and 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 25. The Royals will assess him after May 28.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Lorenzo Cain

OF Paulo Orlando