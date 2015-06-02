Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ned Yost doesn’t necessarily want to force the National League to adopt the designated hitter.

But the Kansas City Royals manager would at least like to see the DH in use in all interleague games whether in American or National League parks.

Royals pitchers were a collective 0-for-5 with three strikeouts during the abbreviated two-game series with the Chicago Cubs that ended in a two-game split.

”I feel our teams are built for American League rules,“ Yost told MLB.com this weekend. ”I love the National League and the National League rules. But I think they should just make it all DH (in interleague games).

“If the Cubs come to Kansas City it doesn’t hurt them. They take a guy off the bench and he’s the DH. ... We’re not built for the National League rules so we’re at a disadvantage.”

But there really wasn’t much advantage for the Cubs even as their pitchers hit all the time. Chicago’s hurlers were 0-for-4 with two strikeouts against the Royals.

Kansas City returns to full-time DH play on Tuesday when it opens a six-game home stand against the Cleveland Indians.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 6-4, 4.24 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 4-3, 6.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura had no decision in his first career start against the Cubs and the seventh start of at least seven innings and one or fewer runs allowed. He has struck out at least six batters in four straight starts. Ventura finished May with a 1-2 record and a 3.71 ERA in five starts. Two were quality efforts.

--RF Alex Rios was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday and went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s series finale after a nearly six weeks away with a fractured bone in his hand. He was injured on as the result of a pitch from the Twins’ J.R. Graham. Rios went 3-for-17 with a double and home run in a recent four-game minor league stint at Triple-A Omaha.

--OF Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha with the activation of Alex Rios. Orlando batted .241 in 32 games with the Royals and topped the major leagues with five triples. His first three career hits were all three-base hits.

--LF Alex Gordon went 3-for-4 with a double, walk and one RBI with his third three-hit game of the season. But the biggest number was 500 as a two-out single in the sixth inning produced his 500th RBI of his career. He now has 1,086 career hits, passing Joe Randa (1,084) for eighth on the Royals all-time list.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie (4-3, 6.70 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season on Tuesday in a home stand opener against the Indians. His three-game winning streak was halted last week at Yankee Stadium as New York sent 13 batters to the plate in an eight-run first. He’s 5-5 with a 6.14 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) against Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Conditions were tough, (and) you knew offense was going to come at a premium. Both starting pitchers threw the ball really well, and both bullpens did a nice job.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29 and May 31.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported May 4 to Arizona and started to throw to hitters. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain