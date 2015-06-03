Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five off days in a 15-day span played havoc with the Kansas City Royals’ routine.

The Royals had scheduled days off May 18 and May 21 at home. They had an off day last Thursday on the road. They were rained out Saturday at Wrigley Field, a game that will not be made up until Sept. 28.

They returned home Monday to another scheduled day off.

”We’ve had a bunch of days off here lately,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It seems like we’ve played twice a week now. Sometimes too many off days is the same as not having off days.

“I‘m glad we’ve got a little stretch going here.”

In the first of nine games in nine days and 22 games in 23 days, Kansas City fell 2-1 to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The Royals have only two scheduled days off -- June 11 and June 25 -- until the All-Star break, which begins July 13. There will be no downtime for Yost, who will manage the American League in the All-Star Game in Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-5, 3.52 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 3-2, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez departed in the eighth inning after being struck in the chin by a Yan Gomes foul tip. “It’s nothing,” Perez said. He said he was given a concussion test and passed. “A little dizzy and had a headache,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Perez’s condition. “Sal’s kind of danger spot is in the chin, and that’s where that foul ball hit him. That seems to rattle him the most.” Yost doesn’t think his All-Star catcher will need to go on the concussion disabled list.

--RHP Kris Medlen, who hasn’t pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014, joined the Royals for the week and is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday. Medlen has been throwing at the Royals’ extended spring camp in Surprise, Ariz., but that is closing down for the summer for upgrades. The club is moving into transitory quarters at Papago Park. “He’s pretty much on schedule,” manager Ned Yost said. “We want to make sure we get him built up. The most he’s thrown is two innings down there.” If he has no setbacks, Medlen could join the Kansas City staff after the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie was coming off a loathsome start at Yankee Stadium -- 11 runs on nine hits, including four home runs in one-plus inning. He had a bounce-back start against the Indians, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision Tuesday. “You always try to reassess what went wrong for a couple of days,” Guthrie said of forgetting the New York debacle. “It’s natural for us pitchers to do. I think every start is very important. The only solace I had is it just counted as one loss. I gave up enough runs to probably lose three or four games.”

--LHP Danny Duffy threw a light bullpen session Tuesday, and he will throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday. Duffy is on the disabled list with biceps tendinitis. “He’s been throwing on the side and feeling good,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

--1B Balbino Fuenmayor, whom the Royals signed in the offseason after he played last season in an independent league, was named the Texas League player of the month. He hit .391 for Double-A Northwest Arkansas while compiling 21 runs, 45 hits, a .696 slugging percentage, eight home runs and a 1.114 OPS in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. Nick (Kenney, the team trainer) said all those signs were good. We took him out for precautionary reasons.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on C Salvador Perez, who left Tuesday’s game with a headache after being struck in the chin by a foul tip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (headache) left in the June 2 game after taking a foul tip to the chin. He passed a concussion test, but he will be re-evaluated June 3.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He will throw a two-inning simulated game June 4.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He will throw a two-inning simulated game June 4. There is a chance he could return after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain