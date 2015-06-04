Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost received a call from Major League Baseball Wednesday concerning the call the Royals challenged, but was not overturned.

The Royals challenged that Indians shortstop Jose Ramirez was out to complete a double play in the eighth inning, although umpire Bob Davidson called him safe.

Replays on the Kauffman Stadium scoreboard showed the ball was in first baseman Eric Hosmer’s glove before Ramirez’s foot touched the base. However, the call was not overturned.

It should have been.

“I talked to MLB. They admitted they missed the call,” Yost said. “They said they had a breakdown in their system and they deeply regretted it.”

Yost said he was not told what the breakdown was.

“But there were breakdowns all over that field last night,” Yost said. “We had an opportunity to turn a double play after that play last night. We had a runner at second base with nobody out and couldn’t score a run. There was enough blame for that game to go around to put on everybody.”

The Indians wound up scoring the go-ahead run in the inning for a 2-1 victory over the Royals.

“This is one of those rare circumstances in which the super-slow motion view was delayed and the replay official reached a decision without the benefit of that information,” MLB released in a statement. “Earlier today we communicated with Ned Yost, and during the conversation we expressed our regret for this occurrence.”

Yost said the game could not be protested.

“You protest the rules, not an out call,” Yost said. “If that would be the case, you’d be protesting every day.”

Despite the snafu, Yost remains a fan of using replays to challenge close and questionable calls.

”I think it’s a great system,“ Yost said. ”There is going to be mistakes made, just like everything else. It’s inevitable. Things are going to happen, for one reason or for another. I‘m pleased with it.

“Yeah, they made a mistake last night and got a call wrong. Admit it, apologize for it and move on. That’s what I try to do when I make a mistake -- admit it, I apologize for it if I need it and I move forward. I‘m much gladder we have the system compared to when we didn’t have the system. I think it is working fine.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-2, 2.97 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 4-1, 1.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez, who left in the eighth Tuesday after taking a foul ball off his chin in the previous in the previous inning, was not in the lineup Wednesday. “He had a headache last night,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He woke up this morning feeling much better, no headache. We’re just going to give him a day. He’s available if we need him in the first inning to come in and play. He’ll be ready to go tomorrow.” Perez did not play in the 4-2 victory over the Indians.

--C Drew Butera made his fourth start, but his first without RHP Jeremy Guthrie starting. LHP Jason Vargas was the Wednesday starter. The Royals are 3-1 when Butera starts. He was acquired May 7 in a trade with the Dodgers.

--SS Alcides Escobar doubled on the first pitch. It is the seventh one-pitch bat Escobar has had to leadoff a game this year. He has a double and two home runs in those seven at-bats.

--LHP Jason Vargas is 3-0 against the Indians this season after beating them again Wednesday. He has limited the Indians to 13 hits and six runs over 17 innings, a 3.18 ERA.

--RHP Chris Young will start the series finale against the Indians. He is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA over five games, three of the starts, against the Indians.

--1B Eric Hosmer doubled and singled for his first multi-hit game since May 14 when he had a three-hit game against the Rangers. Hosmer has 15 multi-hit games this season and is batting .305.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They can come out of a cool streak pretty quick and they did tonight. We just had good ABs against him. When we got our pitches, we didn’t miss.” -- Manager Ned Yost, of his offense coming to life Wednesday after scoring two runs or less in six of the previous seven games.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Salvador Perez (headache) left the June 2 game after taking a foul tip to the chin. He passed a concussion test, but was held out June 3. Manager Ned Yost said he was available to play. He should return June 4.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He will throw a two-inning simulated game June 4.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He will throw a two-inning simulated game June 4. There is a chance he could return after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain