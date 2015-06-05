Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before playing their real game Thursday night, the Kansas City Royals played a “doubleheader” simulated game.

Rehabbing pitchers Kris Medlen and Danny Duffy each threw 45 pitches and three innings.

Medlen, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2014, has not pitched in the majors since 2013. Duffy has been out two weeks due to left biceps tendinitis.

”Fantastic, they both looked great,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said of the simulated action. ”Duffy, the ball was exploding out of his hand, commanding his breaking ball and changeup real well.

“Medlen the same way, really nice four-seamer, two-seamer, nice action on his curveball.”

Yost said the next step for Duffy would likely be a side session Saturday.

“If he feels good, he’ll probably be ready to go out (on a minor league rehab assignment),” Yost said.

Yost said Medlen is still a ways away from beginning a rehab assignment.

“He looks like he’s right on track to come back,” the manager said. “It just increases our depth and gives us another quality guy we can fill in in the starting rotation or in the bullpen if we need him.”

It is doubtful Medlen would be major-league-ready until after the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 3-4, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Danny Duffy, who threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Thursday, has altered his delivery, with his hands more above his head. “I ... tinkered with it,” Duffy said. “It’s something we changed to help me stay over the rubber a little bit more. I‘m excited about it.” Duffy is on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis. “I think that will help (alleviate arm discomfort),” Duffy said of the delivery change, “but it was a tweak for throwing more strikes. I think that’s probably the name of the game for me right now.” Duffy said the soreness is gone. “It’s just getting my arm strength back up after not throwing for a couple of weeks,” Duffy said. “I think the cortisone definitely helped.”

--RHP Kris Medlen, who has not pitched in the majors since undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery in spring training 2014, tipped his cap as he walked off the Kauffman Stadium mound after throwing three innings, 15 pitches per innings, in a simulated game Thursday. ”You didn’t see the standing ovation,“ Medlen said. ”Just having fun. I never really take things for granted. I love being here. I tipped my cap to the invisible people. It was cool to be back in a big league stadium and that kind of environment. Honestly, it was my chance to build up to three innings. It’s part of the process and one of the hurdles you have to get over.

--C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup Thursday after missing one game. He had a headache and felt woozy after being struck in the chin by a foul tip Tuesday. Perez went 0-for-3 against the Indians in the Royals’ 6-2 loss Thursday. Manager Ned Yost said Perez had no issues and could have played Wednesday.

--RHP Edinson Volquez will start Friday against the Rangers, the club that originally signed him. Volquez has limited hitters to a .202 batting average this season, including .176 at home. In two career starts against Texas, Volquez is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t as sharp as I’d like to be, but when I made pitches, I felt like they fought it off and fouled it off and took some good ones. They were better than me tonight. I wish I’d been able to hold them closer to give the team a chance, but it wasn’t my night.” -- RHP Chris Young, who gave up six runs in five innings Thursday in the Royals’ 6-2 loss to the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He might throw another bullpen session June 6 before beginning a rehab assignment.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain