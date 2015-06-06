Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals offense does not need Penn and Teller to make them disappear.

It vanished the past 10 games, eight of them defeats. In those eight losses, the Royals have scored a total of nine runs, no more than two runs in any of them.

The offense reached a new season low in a 4-0 loss Friday night to the Rangers. The Royals mustered only three hits -- a season worst -- against rookie right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez. All the hits were singles, including first baseman Eric Hosmer’s bunt.

“It’s very frustrating. As a team, I know what we can do,” center fielder Lorenzo Cain said. “We’re just not getting it done right now.”

Manager Ned Yost is looking for his offense to perk up.

“We just don’t have much going on offensively right now,” Yost said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 2-2, 3.55 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-4, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Lorenzo Cain knows he has officially made it as a big leaguer when the Royals have Lorenzo Cain bobblehead day Saturday. “I guess so,” Cain said. “I’ve always wanted my own bobblehead. Finally, it’s here. I‘m definitely excited about the bobblehead coming out.” He said he has not seen it.

--RHP Yordano Ventura, who starts Saturday, was roughed up by the Rangers in a May 13 loss at Texas. He gave up a season-high 10 hits, including home runs to Shin-Soo Choo and Prince Fielder.

--RHP Edinson Volquez was removed after 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, including a home run, and three walks. “He wasn’t sharp with his command,” Yost said. “A lot of that, quite frankly, is my fault. It has been seven days since he pitched. I did have the opportunity to skip a starter. I just didn’t know which one to skip.”

--LF Alex Gordon grounded into a double play to end the seventh, the only inning the Royals had a runner reach second base. It was the first time in 164 at-bats this season for Gordon to hit into a double play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just don’t have much going on offensively right now.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a loss to Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He might throw another bullpen session June 6 before beginning a rehab assignment.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain