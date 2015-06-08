Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They were not pretty numbers.

The Kansas City Royals compiled a .197 batting average, a .251 on-base percentage and a .289 slugging percentage in their past 11 games entering play Sunday, nine of them ending in the loss column.

The Royals scored a mere 11 runs in the nine defeats. They had one or no runs in six of those games.

Kansas City showed signs of coming out of its offensive doldrums Sunday in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. The Royals stroked nine hits, including four doubles and a home run.

Maybe catcher Salvador Perez’s game-winning home run with two outs in the eighth inning will jumpstart the Royals’ offense.

“It could,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We’ll find out.”

The Royals, who open an eight-game, three-city trip Monday in Minnesota against the American League Central-leading Twins, have only five home games remaining before July 2. They will play 17 of their next 22 on the road.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 4-2, 4.79 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 4-5, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jason Vargas, who starts the series opener at Target Field on Monday, went 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA last year against the Twins. In two starts this season against Minnesota, Vargas is 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA.

--LHP Danny Duffy will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. He is scheduled to throw three or four innings and will be on a 50-pitch limit. Manager Ned Yost said Duffy would make two or three starts with the Storm Chasers before rejoining the big league rotation.

--RHP Wade Davis gave up a double but no home runs in the eighth inning to pick up the 4-3 victory over the Rangers. Davis has not allowed a homer since Sept. 4, 2013. He has gone 106 innings sans a home run, the longest active streak in the majors.

--CF Jarrod Dyson doubled in his first at-bat, giving him seven hits in eight at-bats spread over five games. He was in a 0-for-15 funk before that. Dyson has hiked his average from .180 to .254.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was huge. We’ve been struggling. We haven’t given much for the fans to cheer about in this homestand.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on the Royals pulling out a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday to avoid being swept.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 9, and he is expected to make two or three minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain