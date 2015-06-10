Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Royals will have an interesting decision to make in a couple of weeks when left-hander Danny Duffy returns from the disabled list as expected.

Duffy has struggled in eight starts this season, posting a 2-3 record and a 5.87 ERA before hitting the DL on May 25 with left biceps tendinitis. He pitched his first rehabilitation game on Tuesday, allowing one run and two hits in four innings of work for Triple-A Omaha.

Meanwhile at Target Field, his replacement in the rotation, veteran right-hander Chris Young was spinning a gem. He allowed just one hit and no runs in 6 1/3 innings of work for his fifth win of the season.

“Fastball command; I was able to elevate when I wanted to,” Young said. “I think for most pitchers, fastball command is paramount. Certainly, tonight it was better than my last couple of starts.”

Of course, solid pitching performances are nothing new for Young, who has been more than reliable since taking over for Duffy at the end of May. While his last two outings before Tuesday were less than stellar, he allowed a total of one run in his previous four starts combined. Despite allowing 10 earned runs against the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians the last two times out, Young lowered his ERA this season to 2.25.

More impressively, opposing hitters are hitting just .192 off Young this season.

“We’ve got a pretty good plan going forward,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “(Royals GM) Dayton Moore has done a great job of giving us depth. Signing Chris Young, signing Franklin Morales, both of those signings have been key for us.”

Entering this season, Young had started all but one of his appearances in the big leagues since debuting with the Texas Rangers in 2004.

More likely than not, however, Young will return to his long relief role once Duffy is back. Yost has said this week that Duffy will have a spot in the rotation when he comes off the disabled list regardless of what happens with Young over the next couple of weeks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-23

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-4, 3.26 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young allowed one hit and no runs through 6 1/3 innings on Tuesday, improving to 5-2. For Young, it was the second time this season he had gone at least five innings without allowing a hit. It was the eighth time in his career he allowed just one hit through six innings and the first since 2011 when Young pitched for the New York Mets.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the first inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over that span, Moustakas is hitting .371.

--C Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the ninth inning. It was Perez’s third home run in his last four games and ninth of the season. Four of Perez’s nine homers have come in the eighth inning or later.

--RHP Greg Holland worked around a two-out walk for his 11th save of the season. For Holland, it was his third consecutive day earning the save. He has 11 saves in 12 opportunities this season and lowered his ERA to 1.76.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) pitched his first rehabilitation game on Tuesday, allowing one run and two hits in four innings of work for Triple-A Omaha.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The results were probably better than the way I pitched. The guys made some great plays behind me. They hit a few balls hard and probably could have gotten on the board a lot sooner than they did.” -- Royals RHP Chris Young.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 9, and he is expected to make two or three minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--C Erik Kratz (torn left plantar fasciitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on May 21.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

LHP Jason Vargas

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain