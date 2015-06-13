Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The roller-coaster ride that’s been Yordano Ventura’s season took another spin downward Friday night.

The Kansas City Royals starter left a 4-0 loss to St. Louis after three innings with an injury that the team announced as right hand weakness. Ventura shed more light on the ailment after the game, speaking through interpreter and teammate Christian Colon.

“My thumb and my last two fingers felt numb,” Ventura said. “I just didn’t feel right, couldn’t really feel the grip of the ball. It just felt really weird.”

It was the second straight three-inning start for the young right-hander, who had thrown seven innings in his prior four starts and appeared to be on a good track after a halting beginning to his season.

He left three straight starts in April embroiled in controversy for one reason or another, earning a seven-game suspension for an incident on April 23 in a game at the Chicago White Sox.

The team has scheduled an MRI for Ventura Saturday to figure out what’s going on with his hand. He and the Royals are hoping the roller-coaster doesn’t have another Matterhorn of twists in store.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 4-3, 5.82 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right hand weakness) left Friday night’s game after three innings and took the loss to boot. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb when he walked Mark Reynolds in the third. He’ll undergo an MRI Saturday to see what happens next. Ventura fell to 3-6, failing to reach the fourth inning for his second straight outing.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie gets the call Saturday for the middle game of Kansas City’s three-game series in St. Louis. Guthrie is 0-1, 3.00 in two career outings against the Cardinals, taking a no-decision in a May 2013 game that featured more than five hours of rain delays and saw Guthrie assisting the grounds crew at 2:30 a.m. to get the field ready and help finish the Royals’ 4-2 win. He’s coming off a no-decision on Sunday, when he gave up just three hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings against Texas.

--C Erik Kratz was designated for assignment Thursday after being activated from a rehab stint with Triple-A Omaha. Kratz batted just four times in four games with Kansas City, going hitless with two strikeouts and knocking in a run. The team has 10 days to decide what to do with Kratz, who can be traded, released or accept an assignment to the minor leagues.

--C Drew Butera will remain with the Royals after their decision to DFA Kratz, backing up durable starter Salvador Perez. Butera has batted just 15 times in seven games with Kansas City, collecting two hits on May 14 at Texas for his only hits with the club. He started the season with the Los Angeles Angels but was traded on May 7 for minor league INF Ryan Jackson.

--3B Mike Moustakas had two of the Royals’ five hits, both infield singles, to stretch his hitting streak to seven games. He’s 10-for-29 in that stretch, including three multi-hit games, and has a team-high 21 multi-hit games this year. His fourth inning hit was the 500th hit of his career.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (right hand weakness) left his start June 12 after three innings. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb. He’ll undergo an MRI June 13.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 9, and he is expected to make two or three minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

