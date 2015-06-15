Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The roller-coaster ride that’s been Yordano Ventura’s season took another spin downward Friday night.

The Kansas City Royals starter left a 4-0 loss to St. Louis after three innings with an injury that the team announced as right hand weakness. Ventura shed more light on the ailment after the game, speaking through interpreter and teammate Christian Colon.

“My thumb and my last two fingers felt numb,” Ventura said. “I just didn’t feel right, couldn’t really feel the grip of the ball. It just felt really weird.”

It was the second straight three-inning start for the young right-hander, who had thrown seven innings in his prior four starts and appeared to be on a good track after a halting beginning to his season.

He left three straight starts in April embroiled in controversy for one reason or another, earning a seven-game suspension for an incident on April 23 in a game at the Chicago White Sox.

The team has scheduled an MRI for Ventura Saturday to figure out what’s going on with his hand. He and the Royals are hoping the roller-coaster doesn’t have another Matterhorn of twists in store.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 5-4, 3.07 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-7, 6.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young was rained out of his start Sunday and will instead take the mound again on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Young last pitched on June 9 in Minnesota, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Trevor Plouffe broke it up with a triple off the right field wall. Young has held right-handed hitters to a .134 average in 82 at-bats, the lowest average among MLB pitchers to face 80 or more righties.

--RHP Edinson Volquez gets the call Monday night when Kansas City starts a four-game, two-site series with Milwaukee. Volquez has seen the Brewers a lot as a former member of the Reds and Pirates, going 7-4, 4.18 in 16 career starts. He’s coming off a 7-2 win Wednesday night in Minnesota, going seven innings and throwing 115 pitches to help give most of the bullpen a night off.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) was scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple-A Omaha Sunday in New Orleans, but the game was rained out after a half-inning. On the 15-day DL since May 25, Duffy had a successful outing on Tuesday, throwing four scoreless innings aginst Colorado Springs and fanning four while allowing a run on two hits and a walk.

--LF Alex Gordon missed out on a favorable matchup when Sunday’s game was washed out. Gordon was 7-of-14 in his career against St. Louis starter John Lackey, homering twice and knocking in four runs. Gordon generally fares well when he sees the Cardinals, as he’s cracked 10 homers in 138 career at-bats while hitting .355.

--RF Jarrod Dyson was denied a start due to Sunday’s rainout. Dyson has hit well lately, going 7-for-10 in his last four games to up his average to .254. Dyson has hit safely in his last four games, including a three-hit game June 6 against Texas that matched his career high. His 126 career steals ranks ninth in club history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of ulnar nerve) left his start June 12 after three innings. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb. He underwent an MRI June 13, which revealed the injury due to a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He is not expected to miss a start.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 9, and he is expected to make two or three minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain