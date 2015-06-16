Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Monday at Miller Park, but he won’t make his next scheduled start, manager Ned Yost announced Monday.

Ventura was slated to face the Brewers on Wednesday back in Kansas City but instead will take the mound Friday against the Boston Red Sox. The change gives the 23-year-old two extra days to recover from numbness in his right hand that forced him from his last start after just three innings.

“What we’re doing is playing it safe and not pushing it,” Yost said before the Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.

Ventura lost feeling in the tips of his fingers Friday at St. Louis. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed fluid had built up in his elbow and caused an irritation of a nerve. He was able to throw his off-speed pitches Monday with no problems, but Yost still opted to err on the side of caution.

“If you’ve got the opportunity to back him up two days, you just go ahead and do that,” Yost said. “You don’t try to push it.”

Right-hander Joe Blanton will start Wednesday in Ventura’s place.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 5-2, 2.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-7, 4.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Salvador Perez had two hits Monday and is now batting .375 (12-for-32) over his past eight games. He has four home runs and five multi-hit games during that stretch, giving him 19 multi-hit games for the season.

--3B Mike Moustakas reached base four times, singling, drawing three walks and scoring twice Monday. He has at least one hit in eight of his past nine games, and he has a .424 on-base percentage on the road this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a big security blanket, but what Wade did was phenomenal. You get into a ballgame where you’ve got a six-run lead going into the ninth inning and your closer is going out to finish it up, you naturally kind of drop your guard a bit. Wade didn’t allow that to happen. He got himself up and came in and shut the door with the tying run at the plate.” -- Manager Ned Yost, on RHP Wade Davis, who wound up with a save Monday in the Royals’ 8-5 win over the Brewers after Milwaukee scored three runs off RHP Greg Holland in the ninth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of ulnar nerve) left his June 12 start after three innings. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury due to a buildup of fluid in the elbow. His next start was pushed back to June 19.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on June 9, and he was expected to make two or three minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yordano Ventura

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Jarrod Dyson

RF Alex Rios

OF Lorenzo Cain