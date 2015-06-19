Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Outwardly the Kansas City Royals are downplaying right-hander Yordano Ventura’s injury as not a major concern.

But when the words ulnar nerve inflammation are connected to a pitcher’s arm, alarms are usually going off.

Ventura was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with the elbow inflammation.

“It’s more cautionary than anything else,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “The MRI is relatively clean, there’s a little fluid. I don’t think it is anything to be concerned about. But it’s never good when guys miss time. It just isn‘t.”

Ventura, who is 3-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 12 starts and winless in four starts since May 19, exited his previous start on June 12 against the Cardinals with numbness and weakness in his right hand and fingers.

He experienced a similar sensation in a bullpen session Wednesday.

“It doesn’t make any sense to try to push through this thing right now,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “If you continue to try to battle through it, it can get worse. It’s inflammation of the ulnar nerve, which creates weakness and numbness in his hand.”

Sixty-percent of the Royals’ rotation to open the season is on the DL -- left-handers Danny Duffy and Jason Vargas and Ventura.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-25

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-1, 3.55 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-1, 0.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-2 with a 4.93 ERA. He will start Friday in the place of RHP Yordano Ventura, who went on the disabled list with ulnar nerve inflammation. In six relief appearances earlier this season with the Royals, Pino was 0-1 with a 0.64 ERA.

--RHP Kris Medlen, who missed all of last season after having elbow surgery in March 2014, is scheduled to start Friday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Medlen won 25 games for the Braves in 2012-13. He could be set to join the Royals rotation around the All-Star break with no setbacks.

--CF Lorenzo Cain singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The former Brewer went 6-for-15 with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, and six RBIs in the four games against Milwaukee.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie held the Brewers to two runs and seven hits over six innings, walking none and striking out four. He was pulled for only 67 pitches. “It was good enough to win,” Guthrie said. “I felt like I threw more pitches than I did.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got a little out of whack.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Wade Davis after a win vs. Milwaukee on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He will begin a rehab assignment June 19 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury due to a buildup of fluid in the elbow.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 9 and June 17. He is likely to make one or two more minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson