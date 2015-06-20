Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With three-fifths of the Kansas City rotation on the disabled list, the Royals turned to right-hander Yohan Pino on Friday night.

Pino, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha where he was 4-2 with a 4.93 ERA, threw batting practice in a 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Pino faced 25 batters and 12 reached base -- 11 hits, including four for extra bases, and a walk -- in 5 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox buried Pino and the Royals with a five-run fifth when they batted around.

“He had the rough second inning, but did a nice job of being able to get us through five,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “From a manager’s standpoint, you’re looking at how am I going to get through this game without depleting my pitching staff for the next two days. He settled down after the second inning.”

Pino was solid in six relief appearances earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 0.64 ERA, but was lacking in his first start.

He is scheduled to start Wednesday at Seattle, but don’t write that in indelible ink.

“We’ll wait and make a decision,” Yost said.

Don’t be surprised if the Royals go elsewhere for that start.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 6-6, 4.88 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 6-2, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kris Medlen made his initial minor league rehab start Friday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, throwing four innings at Springfield (Mo.). He permitted three runs, two unearned, on four hits, including a home run. He struck out five, walked none and hit two batters. Medlen, who sat out last season after having Tommy John surgery, threw 60 pitches, 39 for strikes, while facing 18 batters.

--1B Eric Hosmer homered in the eighth inning. It was his first home run since May 12 at Texas. “When you’re playing here and in the (AL Central) Division, these stadiums are big,” Hosmer said. “You can’t think about stuff like that (homers) or you’ll get yourself in a bigger hole. Basically, I‘m just continuing to try and go the other way. When I get good counts, I’ll take my chances. It was a good swing tonight and felt really good.”

--LF Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch in the second inning. He tops the AL by being hit by 11 pitches. Gordon singled in the seventh to extend his streak to 10 games. His previous 10-game streak was May 12-22, 2013.

--RHP Yohan Pino made his first start Friday since Aug. 23 while with the Twins. It was not pretty as he surrendered seven runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had the rough second inning, but did a nice job of being able to get us through five.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Yohan Pino after a loss to Boston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment June 19 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and he could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 9 and June 17. He is likely to make one or two more minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson