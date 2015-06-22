Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Young has been very good for the Royals, but not on Sunday.

Young entered the game against the Red Sox with a 1.98 ERA, throwing 13 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous starts.

He left after 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits -- three home runs and four doubles -- and walking three in the fifth inning when the Red Sox scored five.

Young’s ERA inflated to 2.83.

“We’re not robots,” Young said. “There’s human error. I didn’t make enough good pitches. I didn’t give the team a chance to win. It’s alright. I’ll bounce back.”

David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs off Young early in the game. He walked them with two outs in the fifth to load the bases, bringing up Xander Bogaerts, who cleared the bases with his first of three doubles.

“I knew I didn’t have a great feel,” Young said. “I was probably trying to be too perfect (to Ortiz and Ramirez). Those are very good hitters. With Bogaerts after Ramirez, you look at the lineup on where can I limit the damage? You don’t want those guys to beat your by any means.”

The Red Sox batted around in the fifth to chase Young.

“I tried to keep the team close, but in the fifth, I couldn’t do it and that’s the ball game right there,” Young said. “I need to be better than I was. I didn’t give the team a chance and it’s disappointing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Joe Blanton, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 10-3, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Blanton is 5-2 with a 3.60 ERA at Safeco Field. This will be his 19th start against the Mariners, the most against any opponent. He is 8-7 with a 3.69 ERA vs. Seattle.

--C Salvador Perez was not in the Royals lineup after starting 60 of the first 65 games. Manager Ned Yost said he was giving Perez a day of rest. C Drew Butera made his fifth start, singled and scored.

--3B Mike Moustakas, who hit .313 with two doubles and five RBIs in the first four games of the homestand, was also given the day off. INF Christian Colon made his sixth start at third base.

--2B Omar Infante singled in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .407 (11-for-27) in the streak to raise his average to .229.

--RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He had been recalled Saturday from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 4-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 12 outings, 11 of them starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the fifth, I lost it. They’re a hot-hitting club. That’s a good offensive team. I fell behind too many hitters in the fifth. Until then, two solo home runs and the chances are they don’t beat you, but in the fifth, the wheels fell off.” -- RHP Chris Young, after allowing seven runs on seven hits -- three home runs and four doubles -- to the Red Sox Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment June 19 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and he could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 9 and June 17. He is likely to make one or two more minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson