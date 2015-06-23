Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Last Wednesday, Joe Blanton earned his first win in nearly two years.

The veteran Kansas City Royals pitcher liked it so much, he did it again Monday night.

The 34-year-old journeyman, who wasn’t supposed to be more than a stopgap for a hobbled Kansas City rotation, is looking like a well-placed gamble after turning in his second consecutive solid start Monday in the Royals’ 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Blanton dominated the Mariners to the tune of two hits and one run, on a first-inning Robinson Cano homer, over six-plus innings to earn his second win in as many starts this season.

Blanton struck out seven without issuing a walk. He rebounded from the Cano home run to retire 16 batters in a row before Seattle’s Austin Jackson led off the seventh with a double on what would be Blanton’s final pitch of the night.

“Anytime you can go six innings and not pitch out of the stretch, odds are you had a pretty good game,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, referring to Blanton not having a single runner on first base all night.

For Blanton, the performance served as further validation that his decision to come out of retirement was the right one. He gave up the game after the 2013 season, came back for a brief stint in Oakland’s minor league system in 2014, then decided to sign a minor league deal with the Royals before spring training this year to give it one last shot.

Blanton opened the season at Triple-A Omaha, got called up to help out in Kansas City’s bullpen, then found himself back in a starting role when the Royals’ rotation lost Jason Vargas and Yordano Ventura to injuries in the span of a week.

Blanton’s first start was a five-inning, one-run performance against the Milwaukee Brewers that resulted in his first win since late June 2013. He followed that up with an even more impressive start Monday night.

”Being able to get back (to the big leagues) was pretty much the pinnacle,“ he said. ”Now I‘m just riding it out, enjoying it.

“I definitely appreciate it more. When I quit, I thought that was it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 5-4, 5.55 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 1-2, 2.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer became the first of the eight Royals players who were leading the AL All-Star voting to fall out of first place. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera passed Hosmer, according to numbers released Monday, while Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales and 3B Mike Moustakas saw their voting leads shrink over the past week.

--RHP Joe Blanton turned in another surprisingly strong outing Monday, when he made his second start of the season and allowed just two hits and one run over six innings. In two starts this season, Blanton has held opponents to seven hits and two runs. His only real mistake Monday came when he served up a solo home run to Seattle 2B Robinson Cano in the first inning. Blanton retired the next 16 batters before CF Austin Jackson led off the seventh with a double. Blanton came out after that pitch, having thrown 80 for the game.

--2B Omar Infante was 0-for-11 in his career against Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez before getting an RBI single off him in the first inning Monday. Infante extended his hitting streak to eight games.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with an RBI double Monday night. He has hit in seven consecutive games and has a .362 batting average (21-for-58) over his past 15 games.

--SS Alcides Escobar had hits in three consecutive at-bats Monday, finishing it off with an RBI single that gave the Royals a 4-1 lead in the seventh. Escobar went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Over the past six games, he is hitting .478 (11-for-23) with two doubles, seven RBIs and five runs.

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie had an eye-popping line in his May 25 start at New York (1 IP, 9 H, 11 ER, 4 HR) but has rebounded to have a pretty good June. Guthrie is 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA this month heading into his scheduled Tuesday start at Seattle.

--RHP Michael Mariot was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, filling the roster vacancy created when RHP Aaron Brooks was sent down after Sunday’s game. He was 1-1 with five saves and a 3.18 ERA in 22 relief appearances for Omaha this season. Last year, Mariot appeared in 17 games for Kansas City, going 1-0 with a 6.48 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Being able to get back (into baseball) was pretty much the pinnacle. Now I‘m just riding it out, enjoying it.” -- RHP Joe Blanton, who didn’t pitch in the majors last year. He improved to 2-0 for the Royals by throwing six effective innings Monday in a 4-1 win at Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment June 19 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and he could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9.

--LHP Danny Duffy (left biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. Duffy’s shoulder initially did not respond to a cortisone shot May 22, but he played catch May 26. He threw bullpen sessions May 29, May 31 and June 2. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Omaha on June 9 and June 17. He is likely to make one or two more minor league starts before rejoining the Royals.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

