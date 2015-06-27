Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Kansas City Royals were two outs away from a controversy-free victory against the Oakland A’s on Friday night in the opener of their three-game series.

The Royals beat the A’s 5-2, but not before left-hander Franklin Morales drilled A’s catcher Stephen Vogt in the right wrist in the bottom of the ninth inning with a 2-2 pitch. Vogt was forced to leave the game, and although X-rays were negative, that late-game incident added some tension to the series.

The Royals and A’s met for the first time since a three-game series in April at Kauffman Stadium that turned combustible after A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie slid hard into Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar, injuring his left knee. The next day, Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura drilled Lawrie with a pitch. Then in the series finale, A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir hit Royals centerfielder Lorenzo Cain with a pitch, and Kansas City right-hander Kelvin Herrera answered with 100 mph fastball behind Lawrie, earning an ejection and a five-game suspension.

Royals manager Ned Yost said it was “silly” even to question Morales’ intentions on a 2-2 pitch with a 5-1 lead in the ninth.

“That’s one of those things where you’ve got to be able to recognize what is intentional and what is not intentional,” Yost said. “With a 2-2 count, Franklin just flew wide open trying to bury a sinker and hit him.”

A’s fans showered the Royals with a few half-hearted boos throughout most of the game until Herrera came on in the eighth inning when they turned up the volume.

“Everybody knew that was coming,” Herrera said. “That’s normal. They’re fans. They love their team. Everything is in the past right now. We’re trying to play good baseball.”

Herrera pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout.

“Yeah I kind of expected it,” Yost said. “I kind of respect it. That’s what’s fun about this game. But what was cool was it didn’t affect Herrera at all. He came in his usual self, banging strikes at 98, 99, 100 mph.”

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 6-3, 2.83 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir,4-4, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edinson Volquez (8-4) allowed one run on three hits over seven innings in a 5-2 victory against Oakland at the O.co Coliseum in his 200th career start He walked one and had three strikeouts, including the 1,000th of his career in the sixth inning when he fanned A’s 3B Brett Lawrie. Volquez, who spent the previous seven seasons in the National League, faced the A’s for the first time since Sept. 7, 2007, when he pitched six shutout innings for the Texas Rangers in a 5-3 victory. Volquez is 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA over his past four starts.

--LF Alex Gordon went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday night in a 5-2 victory against the Oakland A’ in the opener of a three-game series at the O.co Coliseum. Gordon crushed his ninth home run of the season to right-center field in the sixth inning off A’s RHP Jess Hahn. Gordon, who had a season high for hits, is batting . 383 over his past 16 games.

--DH Kendrys Morales hit his ninth home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot in the second inning of a 5-2 victory against Oakland. Morales went 1-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

--3B Mike Moustakas went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games Friday night in a 5-2 victory against Oakland. He’s batting .375 (15-for-40) during his streak.

--CF Lorenzo Cain returned to the starting lineup Friday night against Oakland after missing the series-finale against Seattle on Wednesday with a mild hamstring injury. The Royals had a day off Thursday. “He’s good. Good to go,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the game. “It was more precautionary than anything. He could have played the other day in Seattle, but with the off day coming up I wanted to give him two days with the benefit of only missing one.” Cain went 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Royals 5-2 win.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) made a rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Omaha, pitching four innings against Round Rock. He gave up three runs and three hits, struck out five and walked three. He threw 70 pitches, 42 for strikes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s one of those things where you’ve got to be able to recognize what is intentional and what is not intentional.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, after a hit batter at the end of a win vs. the A’s on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on June 26.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 27.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19, and he could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson