Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kansas City completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland A’s on Sunday with a 5-3 victory in a game that featured impressive personal milestones for a pair of Royals.

Catcher Salvador Perez collected his 500th career hit, a monstrous two-run homer off A’s right-hander Edward Mujica in the eighth inning that extended the Royals’ lead to 5-2.

“Means a lot,” said Perez, who is just 25. “It’s pretty special to me.”

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie recorded his 1,000th career strikeout, fanning A’s first baseman Ike Davis in the second inning.

“It’s 1,000 more than I probably ever thought I’d have 10 years ago,” Guthrie said. “It’s a great accomplishment to be able to get there and have the endurance to get to that number.”

Guthrie, 36, struck out a season-high seven batters Sunday, including three in the second and three in the sixth.

After pinch hitter Lorenzo Cain grounded a leadoff single to center in the eighth, Perez crushed Mujica’s 3-2, belt-high fastball deep into the left field seats for his 12th home run of the season.

“He left a pitch up, and I hit it pretty good,” Perez said.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-28

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Royals (RHP Joe Blanton, 2-0, 1.73 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 3-2, 2.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie (6-5) allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven in six innings Sunday during a 5-3 victory at Oakland. He struck out the side in the second and sixth innings. In the second inning, he recorded his 1,000th career strikeout, fanning A’s 1B Ike Davis. “It’s 1,000 more than I probably ever thought I’d have 10 years ago,” Guthrie said. “It’s a great accomplishment to be able to get there and have the endurance to get to that number.”

--C Salvador Perez had his 500th career hit Sunday, a two-run homer in a 5-3 victory against Oakland. Perez went 1-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice. Perez, 25, homered off A’s RHP Edward Mujica in the eighth inning, extending Kansas City’s lead to 5-2.

--OF Jarrod Dyson started in center field for the eighth time this season Sunday and went 2-for-4 in the Royals’ 5-3 victory against Oakland. Dyson, who replaced injured CF Lorenzo Cain (sore hamstring) in the lineup, is batting .480 (12-for-25) with three doubles and a triple in his past 12 games, including five starts. Dyson likely will get another start Monday when the Royals open a three-game series at Houston, with Cain starting at designated hitter.

--CF Lorenzo Cain was out of the starting lineup Sunday against Oakland after tweaking his left hamstring Saturday in the sixth inning while stealing third base in a double-steal. “It’s nothing serious,” Royals manager Ned Yost said before the Royals’ 5-3 victory Sunday. “He finished the game and could play today, but we’re trying to make sure we don’t get that fatigued to the point where it gets more serious.” Cain pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded a single to center, then scored on C Salvador Perez’ two-run homer. Yost said that Cain likely will start at designated hitter Monday when the Royals open a three-game series at Houston. He is less concerned about Cain running the bases than chasing fly balls in the outfield.

--1B Eric Hosmer sustained a mild sprain of his left ring finger while stealing second base Saturday in the sixth inning against Oakland on the back end of a double steal. He was in the lineup Sunday against the A‘s, but the Royals made a late change, moving Hosmer to designated hitter and Kendrys Morales from DH to first base. Hosmer started at DH for the first time this season, which allowed him to avoid throwing while keeping his bat in the order at cleanup. However, he came out of Sunday’s game in the top of the eighth for a pinch hitter. “It just got sorer and sorer as the game went on,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, “so he’s a day-to-day thing. We’re just going to have to look at it and see what happens.”

--SS Alcides Escobar (right index finger split nail bed) was injured while fielding a ground ball in the seventh inning Sunday. He came out of the game after the top of the eighth. “He’s fine,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The ball jumped up and hit him in the finger. It kind of peeled back his nail a little bit. It was just a little sore. He’s day-to-day. If I had to guess, I’d think he’d probably be OK tomorrow.”

--DH/1B Kendrys Morales went 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single Sunday in a 5-3 victory against Oakland. Morales is batting .357 (15-for-42) during his streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s huge. This team has been playing well lately. Overall, we know they’re a competitive team. We got some late runs and were able to win a couple of different ways. It was a big series for us, and hopefully we can carry that momentum down in (Houston) and play another very tough AL West team.” -- RHP Jeremy Guthrie, on the importance of the Royals’ three-game sweep of the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (right index finger split nail bed) left the June 28 game. He is day-to-day.

--LF Lorenzo Cain (sore left hamstring) was hurt June 27 but remained in the game. He was out of the starting lineup June 28 but pinch-hit. He likely will start at designated hitter June 29.

--1B Eric Hosmer (mild sprain of left ring finger) was injured June 27 but stayed in the game. He was in the lineup June 28 but started at DH for the first time this season, then left in the eighth inning because of increasing soreness. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on June 26.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 27.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he is scheduled to start for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson