Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Royals manager Ned Yost offered the most honest and direct assessment of why Kansas City has adroitly handed its current stretch of road games, a span that includes 19 of 24 away from home.

“We’ve got a good team,” Yost said. “The road, home, it doesn’t matter.”

Before falling 6-1 to the Astros on Monday night, the Royals were 10-3 over the first 13 games of that stretch (their June 14 contest at St. Louis was rained out and will be made up on July 23). Kansas City continued to dominate with its pitching, both with its rotation and its bullpen.

While sweeping the Athletics in Oakland over the weekend, starters Edinson Volquez, Chris Young and Jeremy Guthrie combined to work 19 innings while allowing just four runs on 14 hits for a 1.89 ERA. The bullpen, which leads the American League in ERA (2.07), surrendered just one run over eight innings.

Offensively, the Royals make up for their lack of power (just 55 home runs) with discipline -- their .273 averaged ranked second in the majors entering Monday. They were hamstrung by injury in the series opener against the Astros, but when they’re running on full cylinders, the Royals are difficult to slow down, whether at Kauffman Stadium or on the road.

“We don’t look at it as a home game or an away game, really,” Yost said. “We just look at it as a baseball game. We’ve got a lot of depth. We’ve been able to cover when guys have been hurt and still keep going strong. The best way I can explain it is we’ve got a good team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-3, 5.44 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 9-3, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Eric Hosmer is likely to miss the Astros series after suffering a sprained left ring finger while sliding on Saturday. Hosmer went 0-for-3 on Sunday against the Athletics before departing after having difficulty throwing the ball and swinging a bat.

--SS Alcides Escobar was a late scratch from the starting lineup. Escobar suffered a fingernail injury Sunday against the Athletics when a ground ball bounced and split the nail bed of his right index finger. Christian Colon replaced Escobar defensively while CF Jarrod Dyson moved from No. 9 to the leadoff spot in the batting order.

--C Salvador Perez clubbed his team-high 13th home run leading off the seventh inning. Perez homered for a second consecutive game after his two-run shot on Sunday resulted in his 500th career hit. It marked just the sixth time in his career that Perez has homered in consecutive games. He is 5-for-27 on the Royals’ road trip with four extra-base hits.

--RHP Joe Blanton suffered his first loss with the Royals, allowing five runs on five hits with four walks over 2 2/3 innings. Blanton had been a pleasant surprise in his first two starts, surrendering just two earned runs total over 11 innings while defeating the Brewers and Mariners. Walks were his bugaboo against the Astros, with Blanton matching his season total of three walks in succession in the second inning.

--LF Lorenzo Cain (sore left hamstring) was hurt June 27 but remained in the game. He was out of the starting lineup June 28 but pinch-hit. He started at designated hitter June 29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a really good breaking ball. I don’t know if it was a slider or curveball. It had a little of both with the action. It had good break on it. It definitely kept us off balance all night.” -- Royals DH Lorenzo Cain, of Astros rookie RHP Lance McCullers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Alcides Escobar (right index finger split nail bed) left the June 28 game. He was a late scratch from the starting lineup June 29.

--LF Lorenzo Cain (sore left hamstring) was hurt June 27 but remained in the game. He was out of the starting lineup June 28 but pinch-hit. He started at designated hitter June 29.

--1B Eric Hosmer (mild sprain of left ring finger) was injured June 27 but stayed in the game. He was in the lineup June 28 but started at DH for the first time this season, then left in the eighth inning because of increasing soreness. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on June 26.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 27.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he is scheduled to start for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson