Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Little has changed for the Royals since their surprising postseason surge to the American League pennant last season. Their offense remains speedy and aggressive and their pitching exceptional, particularly their bullpen, which remains stocked with powerful arms.

Entering Tuesday, the Royals paced the American League in ERA (2.06), and they added 1 1/3 perfect innings to that ledger in a 4-0 loss to the Astros. While scoring just one run over the first 18 innings of this series has negated their ability to utilize their top bullpen arms, what the Royals have flashed relief-wise against Houston has impressed still.

“We’ve got a bunch of flamethrowers down there, that’s for sure,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “But the most important aspect of being a good guy out of the pen is being able to command the ball, throwing strikes. The thing that we’ve got is the combination of both. Guys that can throw 95, 96, 97 miles an hour but they throw strikes.”

Royals right-handed relievers Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland gained renown last season pitching the club to the World Series. Herrera and Davis, in particular, are fire ballers, ranking first and fourth in the American League in average fastball velocity at 97.9 and 95.7 miles per hour, respectively. Right-hander Ryan Madson, who worked 1/3 of an inning on Tuesday, is 25th averaging 93.4 mph on his fastball.

“We’re stocked down there to the point where we can make it sometimes a five-inning game,” Yost said. “That’s really beneficial to have guys like that when you have that much depth, that much quality. In a day when Kelvin has pitched two days in a row or Wade has pitched two days in a row or (Holland) has pitched two days or three days in a row, we’ve got guys that can pick up those roles and do it efficiently.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-4, 3.18 ERA) at Astros (RHP Vince Velasquez, 0-0, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jarrod Dyson sat out Tuesday night as he continues to manage a sore left groin suffered last week in Seattle. The injury is considered minor, however, and Dyson should return to the lineup on Wednesday.

--LHP Danny Duffy took his fourth loss of the season despite recording his longest outing since April 30, when he worked seven innings against the Tigers. His six strikeouts also matched his performance against Detroit. Duffy allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.

--1B Kendrys Morales finished 1-for-4 and recorded his 20th double on the season in the first inning. He entered play tied for sixth in the American League in doubles and his total (in 267 at-bats) ties that from 2014, when he hit 20 doubles in 367 at-bats. Since June 17, Morales is batting .327 (16-for-49) with six doubles and six RBIs.

--CF Lorenzo Cain went 3-for-4 and doubled twice for his first multi-double game since Sept. 25, 2014 against the White Sox. The three-hit game was his seventh of the season, and Cain is batting .388 (19-for-49) with eight doubles and seven RBIs in his career against the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a really good breaking ball. I don’t know if it was a slider or curveball. It had a little of both with the action. It had good break on it. It definitely kept us off balance all night.” -- Royals DH Lorenzo Cain, of Astros rookie RHP Lance McCullers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jarrod Dyson (sore left groin) sat out June 30. The injury is considered minor, however, and Dyson should return to the lineup on July 1.

--SS Alcides Escobar (right index finger split nail bed) left the June 28 game. He was a late scratch from the starting lineup June 29.

--LF Lorenzo Cain (sore left hamstring) was hurt June 27 but remained in the game. He was out of the starting lineup June 28 but pinch-hit. He started at designated hitter June 29.

--1B Eric Hosmer (mild sprain of left ring finger) was injured June 27 but stayed in the game. He was in the lineup June 28 but started at DH for the first time this season, then left in the eighth inning because of increasing soreness. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on June 26.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session June 27.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson