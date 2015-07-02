Kansas City Royals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- As the seventh inning slowly eroded for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, it seemed only fitting that their demise, with their vaunted bullpen at the controls, would unfold in unconventional fashion.

Without the benefit of a hit, the Astros scratched across the winning run against right-hander Kelvin Herrera to complete a 6-5 comeback victory and three-game sweep. Herrera hit Astros second baseman Jose Altuve with a pitch to open the frame and then surrendered a stolen base and a ground ball that ricocheted off his leg, enabling Altuve to advance to third base with less than two outs. Altuve scored on a fielder’s choice grounder, just beating the throw home from third baseman Mike Moustakas.

“I had bad luck today,” said Herrera, whose ERA jumped to 2.32.

The Royals had bad luck all series, playing without first baseman Eric Hosmer (finger) for all three games while dealing in some measure with injuries that slowed shortstop Alcides Escobar (finger) and outfielders Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) and Jarrod Dyson (groin). They scored five of their six runs in the series in the finale, a clear sign of strong Houston pitching and a depleted Royals lineup.

That their normally impenetrable bullpen was victimized only added to the impression that this wasn’t the Royals’ week.

“Dyson’s big triple tied the ballgame up and you’re feeling pretty good knowing the history of Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis and Greg Holland and how good they are in tied ballgames,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “When we tied it up we felt really good about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-31

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 5-6, 3.30 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 7-3, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Kendrys Morales recorded his 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning of Astros RHP Vince Velasquez. Morales struck his blow with two outs, and now has 36 two-out hits, which ranks second in the American League. Morales is batting .359 (37-for-103) with two outs this season.

--DH Lorenzo Cain tripled in the first inning and later scored on a home run by 1B Kendrys Morales/ Cain has four triples this season, which is tied for fourth in the American League. His four triples matched his career high set last season.

--RF Alex Rios finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and notched his seventh multi-hit game on the season. Rios is now batting .308 (16-for-52) over his last 14 games at Minute Maid Park dating to 2013.

--LHP Jason Vargas will throw a simulated game on Thursday, tossing between 30 and 40 pitches as he works his way back from a left flexor strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on June 12 (retroactive to June 9). Vargas will attempt to ramp up his pitch count to at least 85 pitches before being activated, a stretch that will include at least two more rehab outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just got away from him right there. He just started getting pitches up. He’s trying to throw his curveball down and kind of left it up at times. Pitched really good up until then. Really good fastball, really good changeup. Just was getting some pitches up.” -- Royals manager Ned Yost, on RHP Edinson Volquez after a loss to Houston on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Kansas City Royals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Eric Hosmer (mild sprain of left ring finger) was injured June 27 but stayed in the game. He was in the lineup June 28 but started at designated hitter for the first time this season, then left in the eighth inning because of increasing soreness. He didn’t play June 29-30, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Yordano Ventura (irritation of right ulnar nerve) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. Ventura said his thumb and last two fingers on his pitching hand went numb June 12. He underwent an MRI exam June 13 that revealed the injury, which was caused by a buildup of fluid in the elbow. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on June 26.

--LHP Jason Vargas (left flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 9. He threw a bullpen session June 27 and is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 2.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 7. He reported to the team’s facility in Arizona on May 4 and started to throw to hitters. He threw a simulated game June 4. He made rehab starts for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on June 19 and June 24, and he pitched for Triple-A Omaha on June 29. He could be ready to return sometime after the All-Star break.

--LHP Brian Flynn (left latissimus dorsi tear) was called up from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 16.

--LHP Tim Collins (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Edinson Volquez

RHP Jeremy Guthrie

RHP Chris Young

RHP Joe Blanton

LHP Danny Duffy

BULLPEN:

RHP Wade Davis (closer)

RHP Greg Holland

RHP Kelvin Herrera

RHP Luke Hochevar

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Ryan Madson

LHP Brandon Finnegan

CATCHERS:

Salvador Perez

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Eric Hosmer

2B Omar Infante

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Christian Colon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

RF Alex Rios

OF Jarrod Dyson